Nepal sees marginal growth in tourist arrivals in July

Kathmandu, Aug 3 (IANS) Nepal recorded marginal growth in foreign tourist arrivals in July, welcoming a total of 71,775 foreign visitors during the month, the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) said on Monday.

The figure represents a 2.3 per cent increase compared to 70,193 foreign tourist arrivals recorded in July 2025. Except for March and April, Nepal recorded year-on-year growth in foreign tourist arrivals in every month through July this year, according to NTB statistics.

The conflict between the United States and Iran, disruptions to flight operations, and higher airfares driven by increased fuel prices affected international travel, contributing to the modest growth in arrivals.

According to the NTB, Indian tourists once again accounted for the largest share of international visitors in July. A total of 23,490 Indian tourists visited Nepal, representing 32.73 per cent of total arrivals. However, after a sharp surge in Indian tourist arrivals in May and June, the number declined in July.

Nepal recorded a significant increase in Chinese tourist arrivals during the month. According to NTB statistics, the country welcomed 11,099 visitors from China, a 61.09 per cent increase from 6,890 arrivals in July 2025. The figure also surpassed the pre-Covid level of 10,215 Chinese visitors recorded in July 2019, standing 8.65 per cent higher.

The United States ranked third in terms of tourist arrivals, with 7,754 visitors in July. It was followed by Bangladesh with 4,179 visitors, the United Kingdom with 3,773, and Australia with 2,428.

Driven largely by the high number of Indian visitors, South Asia remained the largest source market for Nepal's tourism in July. A total of 29,755 visitors from South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries arrived in Nepal during the month, accounting for 41.46 per cent of total international arrivals. However, this was 11.93 per cent lower than the 33,787 visitors recorded in July 2025.

Among the other SAARC countries, Bhutan contributed 991 tourists, while Pakistan accounted for 475 visitors. Nepal also received 581 tourists from Sri Lanka and 39 visitors from the Maldives.

Nepal, however, recorded strong growth in arrivals from other Asian countries.

Excluding South Asia, 17,424 tourists from other Asian countries visited Nepal in July, accounting for 24.28 per cent of total arrivals.

Compared with 13,052 visitors in July 2025, this represents a 33.05 per cent increase in arrivals from the broader Asian market.

After China, the leading Asian source markets were South Korea with 1,394 visitors, Malaysia with 1,380, Japan with 1,111, Vietnam with 574, Singapore and Myanmar with 437 each, and Thailand with 428 visitors.

As for other regions, a total of 9,279 tourists from Europe visited Nepal in July, accounting for 12.93 per cent of total arrivals. The Americas contributed 8,824 tourists, while Oceania accounted for 2,607 visitors, according to the NTB.

--IANS

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