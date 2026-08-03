EAM Jaishankar meets Uzbekistan FM, appreciates steady growth in ties

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday appreciated the steady momentum in India-Uzbekistan ties as he held a meeting with his counterpart from the Central Asian country, Bakhtiyor Saidov, who is currently on a three-day visit to New Delhi.

EAM Jaishankar expressed confidence that the meeting would contribute to the deepening of India-Uzbekistan ties.

"We in India consider Uzbekistan to be part of our extended neighbourhood, and there is always a continuous exchange of people, ideas, and goods in both directions. We share very long and deep historical and cultural linkages," EAM Jaishankar stated during his opening remarks at the meeting.

"In modern times, we’ve had regular interactions at the political level between our systems at an institutional level, and I am very glad to see that there’s been a steady momentum in our ties. Our leadership has maintained very close contact, and my Prime Minister has a very special regard for your President," he added.

According to him, bilateral relations between India and Uzbekistan have expanded over the years, and now they really span a very diverse range of domains -- from construction and digital to energy, health, and education. The EAM also expressed interest in expanding into mining and noted that the trade between the two countries is close to a billion dollars, a number which "should go up".

EAM Jaishankar mentioned setting up a parliamentary friendship group for India-Uzbekistan contacts and hoped the regular contacts between the representatives would be useful in further strengthening India-Uzbekistan ties.

"In terms of foreign policy, as developing countries, we share a commonality of views on international and regional issues, particularly when it comes to terrorism, extremism and drug trafficking. We cooperate in a number of bilateral and multilateral fora, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)," the minister stated.

"We deeply appreciate that the government and people of Uzbekistan have taken a strong stand on combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. You have your own challenges and your own experiences, but both of us have shown zero tolerance towards sanctuaries and towards cross-border terrorism," he added.

He mentioned that India is the Chair of BRICS in 2026 and expressed appreciation for the support Uzbekistan has given as a partner country for BRICS activities and initiatives. EAM Jaishankar also conveyed India’s support for Uzbekistan’s chairship of the Non-Aligned Movement for the period 2027-29.

–IANS

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