Football: Young defender Faye becomes Celta's third signing this summer

Madrid, Aug 3 (IANS) Senegalese centre-back Abdoulaye Faye has joined Celta Vigo on a season-long loan from German side Bayer Leverkusen, the Spanish club announced on Monday.

The 21-year-old becomes Celta's third signing of the summer, following defender Javi Galan from Osasuna and midfielder Aleix Febas from Elche. The northwestern Spanish club is preparing for a busy campaign in La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Europa League after finishing sixth last season.

"Faye stands out for his defensive strength, his ability to dominate in the air, and especially for his excellent ball distribution and passing accuracy," explains the Celta website, adding Faye is "a player with great potential who perfectly fits (Celta coach) Claudio Giraldez's playing style and will bring youth, talent, and versatility to the Celta defense."

Faye arrived in Europe with Swedish club BK Hacken in 2023 before joining Bayer Leverkusen two years later. The German club then loaned him to French side FC Lorient, where he made 17 league appearances, reports Xinhua.

Faye extended his contract with Bayer before joining Celta, meaning the loan deal does not include an option to make the move permanent at the end of the campaign.

Earlier, Celta Vigo had begun an ambitious rebuild for the 2026-27 season by signing midfielder Aleix Febas on a free transfer from Elche.

Febas, 30, has signed a three-year deal through June 2029, just a week after announcing he would leave Elche when his contract expired at the end of the season.

The former Real Madrid youth player made 36 La Liga appearances for Elche last season, missing only two matches through suspension. He scored twice and provided two assists, but his influence went beyond those numbers. Febas was the linchpin of Elche's midfield and helped set the tempo for one of La Liga's most possession-oriented sides.

Elche have yet to name a coach for next season after Eder Sarabia announced last week that he was stepping down to take a break from coaching.

Celta finished sixth in the last La Liga season and reached the Europa League quarterfinals. Their league finish secured a return to European competition next season for the club from northwestern Spain.

--IANS

bsk/