‘A priceless treasure’: Madurai shopkeeper cherishes personal letter from PM Modi  

Madurai, Aug 3 (IANS) A small-scale businessman from Madurai has received a personal letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in response to a note of gratitude he wrote after benefiting from the Centre's street vendor loan scheme. He described this gesture as a "priceless treasure" and one he would never forget.

Nationalam Mani, whose family has been running a small shop in Madurai since 1962, said the financial assistance received under the Central government's scheme enabled him to expand and sustain his business over the years.

Speaking to IANS, Mani said his father started the shop in 1962, and it gradually grew along with the family's needs. He said that after the Prime Minister announced the opening of zero-balance bank accounts, he visited a bank to open an account, where he came to know about the loan facility available for street vendors.

He said he first availed a loan of Rs 10,000, which he repaid in full. Encouraged by the experience, he subsequently took loans of Rs 20,000 and Rs 50,000, repaying both on time. Later, he applied for another loan and, after being asked to wait for a month, received a fourth loan of Rs 50,000 through Canara Bank, which he is currently repaying.

According to Mani, the scheme has been a major source of support for his family as the loans carried low interest and were made available when he needed them the most, allowing him to continue his business without major financial hardship.

He said the idea of writing to the Prime Minister came after reading a newspaper interview in which PM Modi said the government had extended benefits worth several lakh crore rupees to street vendors across the country.

Wanting to express his gratitude, Mani sought the help of one of his customers, who drafted a brief thank-you note in English. He typed the letter and sent it to the Prime Minister's Office in New Delhi.

To his surprise, officials from Delhi contacted him over the phone after reading the letter. A few days later, he received a personal reply from the Prime Minister's Office.

Describing the letter as a moment of immense pride, Mani said receiving an appreciation letter from the Centre was a special honour and something he would cherish throughout his life.

He said that Prime Minister Modi had already helped him in many ways through government schemes and had similarly benefited countless street vendors across the country.

Appealing to fellow beneficiaries, Mani urged street vendors to follow the guidelines of the scheme so that it could continue to expand and benefit many more people in the years ahead.

--IANS

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