NRAI commences five-day ISSF shotgun referee course in New Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) The ISSF Shotgun Referee Course commenced on Monday in New Delhi, reaffirming the National Rifle Association of India's (NRAI) commitment to developing internationally qualified technical officials for the sport of shooting. The five-day course, running from August 3 to 7, 2026, serves as a premier training and certification platform for match officials.

The course is being conducted by ISSF-nominated instructor Nooruddin Alyasi of Bahrain, who is being assisted by Amar Jang Singh of India. Attracting participants from three countries—India, Saudi Arabia, and Sri Lanka—the programme highlights its international significance and provides an excellent platform for technical officials from the region to exchange knowledge and best practices.

The inaugural session was attended by Pawankumar Singh, Secretary General, NRAI, and Rajiv Kumar Bhatia, Secretary, NRAI, who welcomed the participants and set the vision for the initiative.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the programme, Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, President, NRAI, said, "Hosting the ISSF Shotgun Referee Course in New Delhi is a pivotal step toward building a robust and self-reliant technical infrastructure in India. A strong pool of internationally certified match officials is just as critical to the growth of the sport as the development of our athletes. This course will ensure our competitions at every level are governed by the highest global standards, further elevating the sport of shotgun shooting in the country and across the region."

Addressing the gathering, Pawankumar Singh, Secretary General, NRAI, added, "NRAI has been placing special emphasis on the development of shotgun shooting in India, and strengthening our pool of qualified shotgun referees is an important part of that vision. For many years, we have had a shortage of trained referees, and even for several domestic competitions, we had to rely on officials from outside the country.

"Through this ISSF Shotgun Referee Course, we will be able to develop more technically qualified referees who can serve in different regions of India and support the conduct of competitions at the grassroots, national, and international levels. Their expertise will play a vital role in identifying and nurturing talent while ensuring that competitions are conducted in accordance with the highest international standards. I sincerely thank the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) for extending its support and providing this referee course in India. This initiative will significantly strengthen India's technical officiating capacity and contribute to the long-term growth of shotgun shooting in the country."

The ISSF Shotgun Referee Course is designed to equip participants with comprehensive knowledge of the latest ISSF Shotgun Rules, competition procedures, range operations, referee responsibilities, safety protocols, and decision-making during high-stakes competitions. The programme seamlessly combines classroom instruction with practical training to ensure participants gain the technical competence required to officiate at the highest level.

The course forms a cornerstone of NRAI's long-term vision to strengthen the country's technical workforce and produce internationally recognised referees capable of meeting the rigorous demands of global officiating.

Following written and practical assessments, the course will conclude on August 7, 2026. Successful participants will be eligible to obtain the ISSF Shotgun Referee Licence, subject to fulfilling the ISSF licensing requirements, enabling them to officiate at ISSF-recognised competitions across the world.

--IANS

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