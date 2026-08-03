Pooja Hegde wishes for Ryan Gosling to appear as she plays the theme song of ‘La La Land’

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Actress Pooja Hegde, who was last seen in ‘Jana Nayagan’, has finally cracked the theme song from ‘La La Land’. On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a video of herself playing the keyboard. She also wished for Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling, who played the lead in ‘La La Land’, to magically appear.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “This tune has been haunting me the past couple of days. Had to figure out how to play it. Now just waiting for Ryan Gosling to appear (sic)”.

Earlier, the actress flaunted her new hairstyle through her latest social media post. She took to her official Instagram handle and published a video of herself where she was seen running her hair through her freshly chopped short hair.

The actress wrote in the caption, "I’m a short hair girlie now (sic)", followed by a smiling face emoticon. Reacting to her new look, users dropped comments such as "Short Hair or Long... You're the best girlie", "Love this one you", "You looking gorgeous", and "Beautiful hair , stunning look , Pooja u are so beautiful", along with others. Pooja's feed is full of such lovely updates from both her personal and professional life

Prior to this, the actress treated her Instagram family with a glimpse of her latest workout session. She uploaded a fun video of herself walking backwards on a treadmill in style while recording herself from her phone. Pooja opted for an orange crop top, along with matching shorts as her athleisure.

On the professional front, Pooja was recently seen as the leading lady in David Dhawan's romantic comedy 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai', co-starring Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur.

--IANS

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