New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) The Indian MSME sector with more than 10.19 crore enterprises, employing over 40 crore people, is contributing more than 30 per cent to GDP and over 45 per cent of overall exports from India is from this sector, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has said.

He emphasised the significant role played by MSME sector for the growth of Indian economy. The minister said that MSMEs not only provide huge employment opportunities but also help in the industrialisation of rural and backward areas.

He was speaking at the National SC-ST Hub (NSSH) Conclave in Chhattisgarh, organised by the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME).

The minister said that Chhattisgarh offers ample opportunities for the development of forest and mineral-based industries, and MSME Ministry is taking several measures to provide the necessary support for these units to thrive.

He highlighted various schemes to empower the MSME sector and said that the conclave would support SC/ST entrepreneurs to explore innovative ideas and mutual business opportunities and avail maximum benefits of these schemes.

Manjhi underscored the importance of Central and state governments working in close coordination for realising Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ and for inclusive development of people of the state.

He urged the participants, particularly the youth, to take full advantage of various schemes offered by the Central and state governments and to pursue entrepreneurship for self-reliance and growth.

State Minister for Commerce and Industries, Lakhan Lal Dewangan, said that the state government is committed to promoting entrepreneurs from SC and ST communities and accelerating industrial development and employment generation.

He informed that 3,971 new industries had been established in Chhattisgarh over the past three years, generating employment opportunities for more than 54,000 people.

During the conclave, successful beneficiaries shared their experiences and highlighted the role played by the National SC-ST Hub and other Government initiatives in their journey towards becoming successful entrepreneurs.

--IANS

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