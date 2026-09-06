Salman advises Isha Rikhi against mentioning ex-husband Badshah in BB house: Kiske breakup nhi hote

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Bollywood actor Salman Khan welcomed the contestant of 'Bigg Boss 20' into the house on Sunday, and as he was interacting with actress Isha Rikhi, he advised her to leave her past behind and not to mention her ex-husband, singer and rapper Badshah, inside the Bigg Boss house.

Salman told Isha, "Don’t be sad. kiske breakup nhi hote aapke saamne hi dekhlo (referring to himself). Nobody should get credit of hurting you. The other person has moved on long time ago."

He told her not to raise this issue or mention Badshah inside the house.

Salman said, " I want to see Isha Rakhi in BB20, not Badshah’s ex-wife."

Isha also expressed her desire to establish her own identity and let people know her for who she really is, and not just because of her past relationship.

For the unaware, Isha and Badshah recently announced their separation via a joint post on social media.

The two issued a statement on their respective Instagram handles that read, “I and Isha Rikhi have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time”.

"This will be our only statement on the matter. We sincerely request that there be no further speculation or assumptions regarding our relationship" they further wrote.

Isha and Badshah got married in a close-knit ceremony in March 2026, after reportedly being in a relationship for around four years.

Before Isha entered the 'Bigg Boss 20' house as one of the contestants, she dropped an Instagram Story, saying, “There are many rumors circulating about my marriage. Its shocking to hear and read the news reports appearing in certain quarters. I request certain sections of the media not to spread any rumors regarding my marriage or separation. I also urge the general public not to believe anything they read or hear unless the information comes directly from me or through my official social media handles. Thank you.”

--IANS

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