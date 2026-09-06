Barcelona thrash Valencia 5-0 to maintain perfect La Liga start

Valencia, Sep 6 (IANS) Barcelona maintained their perfect start to the La Liga season in emphatic fashion, cruising to a 5-0 victory away to Valencia on Sunday as Lamine Yamal scored twice and Fermin Lopez contributed a goal and two assists.

The defending champions dominated the contest from the start to go on to 12 points from four matches, opening up a three point lead over second-placed Real Madrid. Valencia, meanwhile, stayed bottom with just one point from their opening four games.

Barcelona went ahead in the sixth minute when Fermin's pass into the box found Yamal, who lofted a finish over Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski from a tight angle.

Fermin then got in on the scoring, finding the net from 18 yards after being set up by Anthony Gordon in the 22nd minute.

The visitors remained firmly in control after the break, scoring a third in the 50th minute.

Racing in behind the Valencia defence after receiving a pass from Yamal, Fermin sent a low ball across the six-yard box for Raphinha to tap in at the far post.

Fermin and Raphinha linked up well again with the former creating two more chances for the Brazilian in the second half. Dimitrievski denied the first and Raphinha failed to connect cleanly with the second.

Barcelona kept creating chances at will, Rodri heading against the crossbar before Pedri added the fourth in the 79th minute.

Gabriel Jesus made his Barcelona debut after his move from Arsenal, coming off the bench.

There was still time for Yamal to complete the rout, the youngster sweeping home from close range for his second of the nite.

Barcelona's league tally went up to 17 goals in their first four games, demonstrating their strong attacking start to the defense of their title.

--IANS

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