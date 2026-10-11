'We should win; there is no other result,' says Mohun Bagan coach ahead of ISL opener

Guwahati, Oct 11 (IANS) Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis said his team must approach the new Indian Super League (ISL) season with greater aggression and intensity, insisting that winning is the only acceptable result as they prepare to face NorthEast United FC in their campaign opener on Monday.

Mohun Bagan will take on NorthEast United at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on October 12, beginning their campaign with an away fixture. It will be the first of two consecutive away matches for the Kolkata-based side, who have already faced the Guwahati outfit in the Durand Cup this season.

Dilmperis believes the team’s participation in multiple competitions during the pre-season has helped the players develop tactical flexibility and gain valuable match experience ahead of the ISL campaign.

“Because we managed to work on two formations, we played 3-4-3, and we played 4-2-3-1. So, the players now, they adopt both of them, so we can use them in different games, or, during a game, we can switch. Most of the players have had playing time, and that playing time was under a lot of pressure because we wanted to take the title. The whole process was beneficial for us,” Dilmperis said.

The coach also outlined his expectations for the team this season, saying he wants Mohun Bagan to play a more attacking brand of football, while acknowledging that the squad may need time to sustain that intensity throughout a match.

“I would love to see on the field a team that plays something a little bit more aggressive, with more intensity. It’s true that because of the preparation season, we are not ready to do it for a long time during one game. We should win. There is no other result,” he added.

Mohun Bagan enter the new campaign after a busy pre-season that included success in the IFA Shield and other tournaments, providing the squad with a strong platform ahead of the league.

Forward Lee Harry Erwin also expressed confidence in the team’s atmosphere and preparation, saying the challenges faced during the season had helped strengthen the squad’s togetherness.

“The atmosphere amongst the squad is very good, especially when you have the hurdles that we’ve had in the season. You see it in training; everybody’s happy together. We have two trophies as well. It’s good to build on this; it’s a good platform,” Erwin said.

--IANS

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