‘We missed by microseconds last time; wanted gold badly,’ says Poovamma

Nagoya, Sep 29 (IANS) M.R. Poovamma said the memory of India missing out on the women’s 4x400m gold by the narrowest of margins at the previous Asian Games remained firmly in the quartet’s mind as they returned to the top of the podium in Nagoya on Tuesday.

Poovamma, who ran the second leg for India, said the quartet was determined to turn the disappointment of the previous edition into gold and savour the moment of hearing the national anthem after their victory.

“Very proud because we wanted this gold very badly. The 4x400 women’s team also wanted it badly because at the last Asian Games we missed it by microseconds. We wanted to keep that in mind, so we won the gold. We heard the national anthem, and we are all very proud,” Poovamma told IANS after the race.

Kiran Pahal, Poovamma, Prachi Choudhary and Vithya Ramraj clocked 3:29.69 to win the women’s 4x400m relay, finishing ahead of Bahrain (3:30.21) and China (3:31.02).

The victory marked India’s first gold in the women’s 4x400m relay at the Asian Games and improved on the silver-medal finish from the previous edition.

Poovamma, a veteran of Indian athletics, also had a message for the younger generation, urging them to remain committed despite injuries, setbacks, or age.

“I just want to tell them to keep working hard no matter what. Age is just a number; it is not a barrier. It does not matter. Keep working hard; that is what matters. Whatever the injuries or whatever, if you are not able to perform, keep working hard and keep moving forward. Surely, hard work pays off,” she said.

The veteran athlete also acknowledged the support provided to Indian athletes through the Khelo India programme, Sports Authority of India (SAI), Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and the government.

“They have been a great support. Khelo India, SAI, and AFI; the support from them has been very important. We had a training camp in Poland, which was very helpful, then in the Czech Republic, and we had a one-week camp in Tokyo. Everything was very helpful, and that is what matters. We have won a gold,” she said.

Poovamma said she had spoken to her family after the triumph and was now looking forward to returning home.

“I spoke to my parents, my husband and my brother, so everyone is very happy. Right now I have not planned anything. I just want to reach home and see my baby. It has been six to seven months. I have a niece, and I want to see her very badly, so I am waiting to see her,” she said.

Poovamma dedicated the medal to her family and everyone who had supported her journey.

“Always for my country, but especially to my parents, my husband, AFI, SAI, the government and everyone who has supported me,” she said.

--IANS

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