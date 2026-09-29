India, South Korea to boost cooperation in defence production and logistics

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) India and South Korea on Tuesday reaffirmed the close and growing defence ties between the two countries towards advancing bilateral cooperation in defence production and logistics.

The 10th India-Republic of Korea Joint Committee Meeting (JCM) on Defence Industries and Logistics Cooperation was held here, where both countries reviewed the ongoing bilateral cooperation in defence industries and logistics and discussed avenues to further strengthen and expand defence ties.

The discussions provided an opportunity to exchange views on enhancing cooperation between the defence industries of the two countries and promoting greater engagement in defence production and logistics, according to an official statement.

The meeting was co-chaired by Dinesh Mahur, Additional Secretary (Defence Production), Ministry of Defence, and Kim Il Dong, Vice Minister, Defence Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), Republic of Korea, the statement added.

Representatives of leading defence companies from both countries also participated.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) participated in the discussions. Republic of Korea was represented by Hanwha Aerospace, Korean Air, Hanwha Systems, Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) and DS Navcours.

On the sidelines of the JCM, Vice Minister, Defence Acquisition Programme Administration (DAPA), Republic of Korea, Kim Il Dong, called on Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth.

During the interaction, both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to further strengthening bilateral defence cooperation and deepening collaboration in defence industries and logistics.

The 10th JCM reaffirmed the close and growing defence ties between India and the Republic of Korea and provided an important platform for advancing bilateral cooperation in defence production and logistics.

Seong Ho Lee, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India, and Dr Vijay Namdeorao Zade, Joint Secretary (Naval Systems), Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, also attended the meeting along with senior officials from both countries.

—IANS

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