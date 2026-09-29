India reaffirms commitment to nuclear weapons-free world at UN meeting

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) India on Tuesday reaffirmed its commitment to the goal of a nuclear weapons-free world and the complete elimination of nuclear weapons. Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs Sibi George delivered India's statement at the High-Level Plenary Meeting to commemorate the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons at the UN headquarters in New York.

"Secretary (West) Sibi George delivered India's statement at the High-Level Plenary Meeting to commemorate the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons at UN HQ in New York today. India remains committed to the goal of a nuclear weapons-free world and the complete elimination of nuclear weapons, through universal, non-discriminatory and verifiable nuclear disarmament," the MEA stated on X.

On Monday, Secretary George affirmed India’s unwavering commitment to combating racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance at the High-Level Meeting on the 25th Anniversary of Adoption of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action (DDPA) at the ongoing UNGA.

“Secretary(West) Sibi George delivered India’s Statement in the High-Level Meeting on the 25th Anniversary of Adoption of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action (DDPA) during the UNGA81 in New York. He reaffirmed India’s unwavering commitment to combating racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance, and to promoting equality and dignity for all,” the MEA stated on X.

“India underscored the need for concrete, nationally led and internationally coordinated efforts towards the full and effective implementation of the DDPA,” it added.

Last week, Secretary George highlighted the need for stronger international cooperation to return cultural properties during a high-level side event at the UNGA.

“Secretary (West) Sibi George participated in the High-Level Side Event, 'From Commitments to Action on Reparatory Justice,' co-hosted by Ghana, Germany and France. He highlighted the need for stronger international cooperation to facilitate the return and restitution of cultural properties and heritage to their countries and communities of origin,” the MEA stated on X.

–IANS

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