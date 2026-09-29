Satya, Yogi Babu's film titled 'Golden Bhagyam'

Hyderabad, Sep 29 (IANS) The makers of director Pawan Basamsetti's eagerly awaited comedy entertainer, featuring two comical powerhouses Satya and Yogi Babu in the lead, have now announced 'Golden Bhagyam' as the title of their film.

Nagarjuna Reddy and Pawan Basamsetti are jointly producing the project under the banners of Dream Movie Makers and Nayavayu Chitralu.

The film marks the maiden production venture of both banners. The team on Tuesday unveiled the title with a video that offered viewers a glimpse at the unique concept.

Interestingly, this does not appear to be a conventional Telugu or Tamil film, but a ‘Telumil’ project that brings together Telugu and Tamil languages along with popular actors from both industries.

The glimpse video begins on a humorous note, with a Telugu man and a Tamil man enjoying their respective favourite foods while proudly claiming that their cuisine is the best. The Telugu character relishes biryani with a cool drink, while the Tamil character enjoys idli with sambar. Their light-hearted argument takes a fun turn when another person interrupts them and points out that there is a much bigger combination in store.

That leads to the stylish introduction of Satya and Yogi Babu, who appear in traditional white-and-white attire. The director then gives them an intriguing description of their story, revealing that it blends love with crime and action elements. The glimpse concludes with the title reveal, Golden Bhagyam.

Director Pawan Basamsetti seems to have attempted something unique by bringing together two of the most popular comedy actors from the Telugu and Tamil film industries for a bilingual crossover entertainer.

Adding to the fun, Telugu actor Satya is seen speaking Tamil, while Tamil star Yogi Babu is seen speaking Telugu. The glimpse also playfully presents them as a major Telugu-Tamil combination, with massive multi-starrer cutouts featured in the backdrop. Going by the glimpse, the film promises to be an out-and-out entertainer built around the unique chemistry of its lead actors.

Satya and Yogi Babu are expected to be the film’s biggest source of humour, with their individual comic styles and impeccable timing coming together for the first time in this setting. Sources close to the unit of the film say that Jayashree and Athiraj will play the female leads in the film. Vennela Kishore, Sudharshan, Kishore Tirumala, Rohini, Tanikella Bharani and Sunil Reddy too will be seen in pivotal roles in the film, they added.

The film also features an accomplished technical crew. Malayalam cinematographer Bablu Aju is handling the visuals, while Pawan CH is composing the music. Kamesh is in charge of the production design, with Ravi Teja Girijala overseeing the editing.

Adding another humorous touch to the announcement, the makers initially announced the film for a Sankranthi release, only to move it beyond Sankranthi and eventually announce its arrival simply within the year. The playful announcement perfectly matched the fun spirit of the project.

--IANS

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