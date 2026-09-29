September 29, 2026 10:55 PM हिंदी

Indian defence officials visit Ethiopian military academy in Holota

Indian defence officials visit Ethiopian military academy in Holota

Addis Ababa, Sep 29 (IANS) Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Defence, Sanjay Kumar, along with an Indian delegation, visited the Ethiopian Military Academy in Holota on Tuesday. During the visit, the Indian delegation was briefed about the training capabilities of the Ethiopian Military Academy.

"Joint Secretary, Ministry of Defence Shri Sanjay Kumar visited the Ethiopia Military Academy, Holota, along with the Indian delegation. He was briefed on the Academy’s training capabilities and toured its facilities. He appreciated the key role played by the Academy in training Ethiopian Army cadets," the Ministry of Defence posted on X.

On Monday, Sanjay Kumar and Major General Teshome Gemechu, Director General for Defence Foreign Relations and Military Cooperation, Ethiopia, co-chaired the second India-Ethiopia Joint Defence Cooperation Meeting in Addis Ababa.

During the meeting, the officials of the two nations discussed areas of mutual interest in the fields of military training, military exercises, medical cooperation, peacekeeping and defence industries.

The two sides agreed to expand and deepen defence cooperation activities through exchange of personnel from training institutes, exploring avenues for joint ventures in defence production, delegation visits and experience-sharing interactions, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Defence.

For the meeting, the Indian delegation comprised officers from the Department of Defence and Air Headquarters. India's Ambassador to Ethiopia, Devesh Uttam, also attended the meeting.

This visit marks a pivotal step in defence ties between the two nations and reinforces India and Ethiopia's commitment to work together. According to the statement, it is also part of the institutional mechanism established through the signing of the Defence Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Defence Ministers of India and Ethiopia in February last year. The first India-Ethiopia Joint Defence Cooperation was held in New Delhi in October last year.

"Ethiopia is an important defence partner of India, and the partnership started way back in 1958. During the visit of Prime Minister of India to Ethiopia in December 2025, the bilateral relationship between the two countries was elevated to the level of ‘Strategic Partnership’," the ministry stated.

--IANS

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