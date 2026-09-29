September 29, 2026 10:56 PM हिंदी

UPL 2026: Vishal Dangwal creates history with fastest fifty, steals the show in Tuesday's fixtures

Vishal Dangwal creates history with fastest fifty, steals the show for USN Indians in Tuesday's fixtures in the Uttarakhand Premier League (UPL) 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun on Tuesday. Photo credit: UPL

Dehradun, Sep 29 (IANS) USN Indians’ Vishal Dangwal stole the spotlight after smashing a breathtaking 51 off just 13 balls as the Uttarakhand Premier League (UPL) 2026 witnessed a thrilling day of action at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun on Tuesday.

Dangwal's blazing half-century was recorded as the fastest fifty in the history of the Uttarakhand Premier League 2026.

In the first match of the day, Haridwar Elmas won the toss and elected to bowl first against Dehradun Warriors. The Warriors produced an impressive batting display, posting 108/7 in 10 overs.

Haridwar Elmas struggled in the chase and were bowled out for 84, handing Dehradun Warriors a 24-run victory. Nishu Patel was the standout performer with the ball, claiming four wickets, and was named Player of the Match for his match-winning spell.

The second match delivered the day’s biggest individual highlight. Tehri Titans won the toss and opted to bowl first against USN Indians, but Vishal Dangwal tore into the bowling attack with a sensational 51 runs from just 13 deliveries.

His explosive knock powered USN Indians to 122/9 in 10 overs and etched his name into the UPL record books as the fastest fifty in the league’s history.

Tehri Titans fought hard in the chase but could manage only 110/9, as USN Indians secured a 12-run victory.

The third match saw Rishikesh RiverKings take on Pithoragarh Hurricanes. RiverKings won the toss and chose to bowl, restricting Pithoragarh Hurricanes to 105/5.

Aanjaneya Suryavanshi led the Hurricanes’ batting effort with a blistering 58 off 21 balls.

Rishikesh RiverKings responded with an equally aggressive chase, reaching 111/6 in 9.4 overs to win by four wickets. Vijay Kashyap played a key role in the successful chase, smashing 43 off 20 balls.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Satya, Yogi Babu's film titled 'Golden Bhagyam' (Photo:IANS/PR)

Satya, Yogi Babu's film titled 'Golden Bhagyam'

Vishal Dangwal creates history with fastest fifty, steals the show for USN Indians in Tuesday's fixtures in the Uttarakhand Premier League (UPL) 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun on Tuesday. Photo credit: UPL

UPL 2026: Vishal Dangwal creates history with fastest fifty, steals the show in Tuesday's fixtures

‘We missed by microseconds last time; wanted gold badly,’ says M.R. Poovamma after winning gold medal in the women’s 4x400m in the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya in Japan on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

‘We missed by microseconds last time; wanted gold badly,’ says Poovamma

Justin Greaves ruled out of second ODI against India with calf injury in Guwahati on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

Justin Greaves ruled out of second ODI against India with calf injury

India, South Korea to boost cooperation in defence production and logistics

India, South Korea to boost cooperation in defence production and logistics

Prachi Choudhary eyes DSP post after gold, says ‘uniform measurements already given’ after winning gold medal in the women’s 4x400m relay to Nagoya on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

Asian Games: Prachi eyes DSP post after gold, says ‘uniform measurements already given’

India reaffirms commitment to nuclear weapons-free world at UN meeting

India reaffirms commitment to nuclear weapons-free world at UN meeting

Pakistan: Disappearance of PoK leader sparks concerns over transparency, accountability

Pakistan: Disappearance of PoK leader sparks concerns over transparency, accountability

Indian defence officials visit Ethiopian military academy in Holota

Indian defence officials visit Ethiopian military academy in Holota

Pakistan: Two killed, minor abducted in Balochistan amid rising violence (Representational Image)

Pakistan: Two killed, minor abducted in Balochistan amid rising violence