UPL 2026: Vishal Dangwal creates history with fastest fifty, steals the show in Tuesday's fixtures

Dehradun, Sep 29 (IANS) USN Indians’ Vishal Dangwal stole the spotlight after smashing a breathtaking 51 off just 13 balls as the Uttarakhand Premier League (UPL) 2026 witnessed a thrilling day of action at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun on Tuesday.

Dangwal's blazing half-century was recorded as the fastest fifty in the history of the Uttarakhand Premier League 2026.

In the first match of the day, Haridwar Elmas won the toss and elected to bowl first against Dehradun Warriors. The Warriors produced an impressive batting display, posting 108/7 in 10 overs.

Haridwar Elmas struggled in the chase and were bowled out for 84, handing Dehradun Warriors a 24-run victory. Nishu Patel was the standout performer with the ball, claiming four wickets, and was named Player of the Match for his match-winning spell.

The second match delivered the day’s biggest individual highlight. Tehri Titans won the toss and opted to bowl first against USN Indians, but Vishal Dangwal tore into the bowling attack with a sensational 51 runs from just 13 deliveries.

His explosive knock powered USN Indians to 122/9 in 10 overs and etched his name into the UPL record books as the fastest fifty in the league’s history.

Tehri Titans fought hard in the chase but could manage only 110/9, as USN Indians secured a 12-run victory.

The third match saw Rishikesh RiverKings take on Pithoragarh Hurricanes. RiverKings won the toss and chose to bowl, restricting Pithoragarh Hurricanes to 105/5.

Aanjaneya Suryavanshi led the Hurricanes’ batting effort with a blistering 58 off 21 balls.

Rishikesh RiverKings responded with an equally aggressive chase, reaching 111/6 in 9.4 overs to win by four wickets. Vijay Kashyap played a key role in the successful chase, smashing 43 off 20 balls.

--IANS

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