Asian Games: Prachi eyes DSP post after gold, says ‘uniform measurements already given’

Nagoya, Sep 29 (IANS) Prachi Choudhary had a clear motivation beyond winning gold at the Asian Games as she helped India clinch the women’s 4x400m relay title on Tuesday, with the athlete revealing that she had already given her measurements for a DSP uniform before travelling to Nagoya.

Prachi, who had won silver at the previous Asian Games, said she was determined to return to the continental event, win gold and fulfil her dream of becoming a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) under Uttar Pradesh’s sports policy.

“Last year I won a silver medal at the Asian Games, so I could not become a DSP. Our Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath has a sports policy under which gold medallists are made DSPs. So, when it did not happen last year, I felt bad. I decided then that I would come to the next Asian Games and definitely win gold, no matter what,” Prachi told IANS after India’s victory.

“I had already given my measurements for the uniform at home before coming here. I told them that by the time I return, the stitched uniform should be ready because I want to wear it. After this medal, many things will happen. One of my dreams, becoming a DSP, will be fulfilled. I have had that dream for a long time,” Prachi added.

Prachi, Kiran Pahal, M.R. Poovamma and Vithya Ramraj combined to win the women’s 4x400m relay gold in 3:29.69, finishing ahead of Bahrain (3:30.21) and China (3:31.02).

Prachi said the quartet had been united by one objective before the final. “We all four were saying the same thing in the team, that we had to win gold, whatever happened. We had to support each other and give the baton exchanges with as much lead as possible. That was what was going through our minds,” she said.

Prachi, who had already won an individual bronze in the 400m at these Games, ran the third leg before handing over to Vithya for the anchor leg. For her, the gold was also about making her family proud and inspiring young athletes.

“I will go home and show it to my father. He will be very happy, my mother will be very happy, and they will be proud of me. My biggest thing is that my family should be proud of me,” she said. “If other young children and girls see me and feel that if I can do it, they can do it too, it will give them a boost. When I was young and started sports, I also saw athletes going abroad and the national anthem being played. That feeling is different. You get goosebumps when the anthem plays,” she added.

Prachi also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Sports Authority of India (SAI), Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and Athletics Federation of India for their support, while acknowledging AFI president Lalit Bhanot for motivating her before the competition.

"Look, our government is supporting us a lot. Narendra Modi ji...I don't think any previous Prime Minister has interacted with athletes this much, motivating them and encouraging them personally. He has done a great deal for sports. You can see that ever since his government came into power, our sports sector has continued to rise and improve."

"Our Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath ji, has completely transformed sports in Uttar Pradesh. It has reached such a level that, in the coming years, you will see many world-class elite athletes emerging from Uttar Pradesh," she said.

"I would also like to sincerely thank the Athletics Federation of India, especially Lalit Bhanot, sir. Before my individual race, he motivated me immensely. He had a meeting with me and told me that I had to come back with a medal. That motivated me a lot. Even today, he tells me that whatever we need or whatever has to be done, the goal is to bring home the gold medal.

"So, I am very grateful to him for motivating me so much. I would also like to thank TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme), SAI (Sports Authority of India), and our government. I want to express my gratitude to everyone who has been supporting us in every possible way," she added.

However, the 29-year-old insisted the gold would not slow her down, with several major competitions still ahead. “I did well here, so I want to do even better in the coming years. I achieved my personal best this year, and I do not want to stop now. There are many events ahead: the Asian Championships, World Championships and then the Olympics. I have to keep moving forward,” she said.

--IANS

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