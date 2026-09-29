Pakistan: Disappearance of PoK leader sparks concerns over transparency, accountability

Athens, Sep 29 (IANS) The disappearance of Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir following his arrest by Pakistani authorities has emerged as a focal point of the wider confrontation, with his case increasingly raising questions over transparency, accountability and rule of law in the country, a report has stated.

It noted that the uncertainty over Mir's fate has intensified calls for authorities to reveal his whereabouts, specify any charges against him, and confirm whether he has access to lawyers and family members, along with details about his physical condition.

According to a report in Athens-based Geopolitico, if Mir is not in custody, authorities must account for what happened after reports of his arrest surfaced. The failure to provide clear answers will only deepen public suspicion and erode trust in institutions already facing intense public criticism.

“Nearly three months after reports first surfaced that Mir had been arrested by police and security personnel on June 30, 2026, one fundamental question remains unanswered: where is Shaukat Nawaz Mir? Despite mounting public concern, growing political pressure, and repeated demands from activists and rights groups, the authorities have provided no clear explanation regarding his current whereabouts, legal status, physical condition, or the circumstances in which he is being held,” the report detailed.

Citing reports, it said Mir was taken into custody by police and security personnel and later shifted to an undisclosed location. Mir, who is from the Muzaffarabad region in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and is among the four principal leaders of the JAAC, had been wanted in connection with sedition-related allegations tied to the movement’s campaign against the Pakistani authorities.

The administration had put a Rs 10 million bounty on information leading to his capture. Yet the case has now moved beyond a routine law-enforcement operation, with the secrecy following his reported arrest fuelling a wider political controversy, the report mentioned.

“Initial reports regarding Mir’s detention appeared through social media accounts linked to JAAC activists, who claimed that he had been arrested in the Dhirkot subdivision of Bagh district. Since then, uncertainty has surrounded his fate. Conflicting reports have circulated about his health and well-being. Some rumours suggest that his physical condition has deteriorated severely. Others have gone further, alleging that he may have died in custody. None of these claims has been independently verified,” it noted.

However, the report said, the continued absence of official information has fuelled speculation, deepening concerns among his family, supporters and the wider public.

--IANS

scor/ksk/as