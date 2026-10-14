'We made too many simple errors,' says Kane after Bayern's draw against Viking

Stavanger, Oct 14 (IANS) Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane rued his team’s defensive errors after the German champions were held to a 3-3 draw by Viking FK in their second group stage match of the UEFA Champions League, despite recovering from a two-goal deficit to take the lead.

Kane scored twice in the second half as Bayern overturned a 2-0 deficit, while Luis Diaz put the visitors ahead. However, Michael Olise’s red card changed the course of the match before Herman Haugen scored a late equaliser to earn Viking a point.

Reflecting on the result, Kane admitted Bayern had struggled in the first half but felt the team had done enough after the break to win the match.

“The first half was poor for us. We did much better in the second half: we were the better side, created chances and turned the game around to 3-2. Then the red card obviously changes everything, especially the final 15 to 20 minutes,” Kane said after the match.

“We just made too many simple errors against a good team. When you make such big mistakes, you’ll be punished. That’s exactly what happened today,” he added.

Bayern fell behind inside the opening two minutes when Gianni Stensness headed Viking in front from a corner. Peter Christiansen doubled the home side’s advantage on the counterattack before half-time.

Kane pulled one back from the penalty spot after the restart before scoring his second with a header to restore parity. Diaz then completed Bayern’s comeback by putting the visitors ahead.

However, Olise’s dismissal left Bayern with 10 men, allowing Viking to push for a late equaliser, which came through Haugen’s header.

Kane acknowledged that Bayern had missed opportunities to draw level earlier in the contest and praised the hosts for defending well and exploiting their chances.

“We made a mistake in the very first minute, giving away a set piece and the goal. We had a lot of chances after that and could’ve certainly equalised. Instead, we were hit on the counter. Viking defended well and waited for their opportunities,” he said.

“There are no excuses for it. The atmosphere was good, but I think we showed what we’re about as a team in the second half. We should’ve won the match with that performance. In the end, we’ll take the point and move forward,” he added.

--IANS

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