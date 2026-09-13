'We know what United are capable of': Dias ready for Manchester Derby challenge

New Delhi, Sep13 (IANS) Manchester City defender Ruben Dias expects a difficult contest against United in the Manchester Derby on Sunday, saying his side are aware of the threat posed by their city rivals and will be prepared for the challenge at Old Trafford.

City head into the blockbuster Premier League clash with confidence after a positive start to the new season, but Dias insisted there would be no room for complacency against United.

"It’s a difficult game. It’s the Premier League, and you know what that means. We’re confident going into it, and we can’t wait to play. It’s high level, and that’s the beauty of this league," Dias told Jio Star.

"You cannot expect an easy game. We respect every opponent and prepare the same way for all of them. We know what Manchester United are capable of, and we will be ready for the challenge."

The defender also spoke about City’s encouraging start under new manager Enzo and the process of adapting to his tactical ideas.

“The start to the new season has been very positive. A lot of things have changed, but in the end, not that much. There’s a new energy around the place, and it feels good,” he said.

Dias said Enzo has brought specific ideas to both the attacking and defensive aspects of City’s game, while the team have retained some of the characteristics that have defined them in recent years.

“Enzo has his specific ideas about how he sees the game, both offensively and defensively. But overall, it’s still very much the game we were used to playing. We still dominate possession, which is our main characteristic,” he said.

“The main thing is that everyone is buying into the new ideas. We’re working hard on the training pitch to understand the details. The early results this season have been encouraging, and the confidence is building.”

City have also gone through significant changes in their squad during the summer, with several players leaving the club and new faces arriving. Dias believes the transition is part of football and said the standards at the club remain unchanged.

“There are always new faces coming in and others moving on, and this summer transfer window saw more departures than usual, but it’s a cycle. Every new person who arrives comes here for the same reason we all did in the first place. That is to win and to reach the top,” he said.

“What matters is how quickly everyone settles in and understands what is expected. The standards here don’t change, no matter who is in the building.”

Dias, one of the experienced members of City’s current squad, also reflected on his time at the club and the lessons he has gained from playing alongside several members of the previous generation.

“Time goes quick, and you have got to enjoy it while it lasts because the time that I have spent at Man City is the best thing in the world,” he said.

“It’s mostly just the experience of having gone through so much and won so much with all the ones that were here before with the club, knowing so well what it takes to win and the consistency you need to have every day,” he added.

The Portuguese defender will now look to use that experience as City take on United in another highly anticipated chapter of the Manchester rivalry.

--IANS

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