September 13, 2026 3:31 PM हिंदी

New Delhi Declaration gives push to traditional medicine cooperation among BRICS

New Delhi Declaration gives push to traditional medicine cooperation among BRICS

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) The New Delhi Declaration adopted at the 18th BRICS Summit has given a push to international cooperation in Traditional, Complementary and Integrative Medicine (TCIM), with member countries welcoming the proposed establishment of a BRICS Expert Working Group on the subject, an official statement on Sunday.

The proposed working group under the BRICS Health Track is envisaged as a platform for dialogue, collaboration and exchange among member states on traditional medicine, the Ministry of AYUSH said.

The Declaration also calls for greater cooperation in research on medicinal plants and herbal preparations used for therapeutic and preventive purposes.

It recognises the shared traditional pharmacopoeias of BRICS countries as a potential foundation for developing safe, effective and affordable therapeutic products, according to the ministry.

Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav said the recognition of TCIM in the declaration was an important step towards strengthening global cooperation in traditional medicine. The proposed expert working group would provide a platform for member states to share knowledge, strengthen research and advance evidence-based approaches, he said.

"India remains committed to taking forward Ayurveda and other traditional systems of medicine through scientific research, quality assurance and international collaboration," Jadhav said.

Meanwhile, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said the declaration marked an important step towards advancing structured cooperation on TCIM among BRICS countries.

He said the proposed working group could provide a focused platform for sharing evidence, strengthening research collaboration and improving quality and regulatory approaches.

Moreover, the Declaration reaffirmed the importance of ensuring the quality, safety and efficacy of TCIM practices and products through evidence-informed approaches and appropriate regulatory frameworks, in accordance with the national contexts of member states, the ministry said.

It further said that the development follows the BRICS Meeting on Traditional, Complementary and Integrative Medicine held in Chandigarh on July 21 under India's BRICS Chairship.

The focus on medicinal plants and herbal preparations could also open avenues for deeper scientific and technical collaboration among BRICS countries, including in documentation, pharmacopoeial standards, quality assurance and development of therapeutic products, the government said.

--IANS

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