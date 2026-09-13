Russian President Putin concludes India visit after 18th BRICS Summit

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin departed from New Delhi on Sunday after attending the 18th BRICS Summit hosted by India.

Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, saw off President Putin.

"Honoured to see off H.E. President Vladimir Putin at Delhi airport following his visit to India for the BRICS Summit. India deeply values its Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership with Russia and remains committed to further advancing our multifaceted cooperation," Singh posted on X.

Putin participated in the two-day BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, which brought together leaders from BRICS member and partner countries, along with outreach invitees.

Addressing the 18th BRICS Summit session on Saturday, Putin said that the partnership within BRICS is invariably built on the principles of equality, good neighbourliness and mutual consideration of interests, while respecting the cultural and civilisational diversity, history, traditions and values of its members. He said it was therefore quite logical that the authority and influence of BRICS in the world continue to grow steadily.

"The Association has rightfully established itself among the key centres of global governance, and the prospects for developments in international politics and security, economics, and humanitarian cooperation largely depend on our collective decisions and actions," said Putin.

The Russian President further said that the BRICS session on 'Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism' is highly relevant in this regard.

"Indeed, in the conditions of an emerging multipolar world, it is more important than ever to work together to strengthen the true world order multilateralism, involve more countries in global mechanisms management, in the activities of key international political and economic structures, in search of answers to acute challenges and threats, in support of international peace and stability for the sake of achieving shared prosperity and well-being," Putin noted.

Putin arrived in New Delhi on Friday to attend the 18th BRICS Summit and also held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed bilateral cooperation in key sectors and also the ongoing conflicts in West Asia and the Black Sea region.

PM Modi also gifted Putin the Russian translation of the Thirukkural, written by the great Indian Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar, which contains extensive writings on agriculture and farmers.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation in political, economic, defence, energy, space, skill mobility and people-to- people domains.

"They welcomed Russia's International Industrial Exhibition 'INNOPROM India', which was held for the first time in India from 9-11 September 2026 and underscored its importance in further expanding trade and industrial ties. The two leaders also visited the INNOPROM India exhibition and interacted with the participants," the MEA stated.

--IANS

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