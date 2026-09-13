September 13, 2026 3:33 PM हिंदी

Simran Behl mulls over litmus test of her ‘real friendships’ glitching in ‘Reel world’

Simran Behl mulls over litmus test of her ‘real friendships’ glitching in ‘Reel world’

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Reality star Simran Behl, who is known for ‘Roadies 20’, ‘Splitsvilla 16’, and ‘Playground 5’, has spoken up about her real friendships glitched and behaved out of character in the Reel world on ‘Playground 5’.

She was recently evicted in a cruel twist of luck, and it certainly left behind a story of friendship, and betrayal, for life. She stood by Shrishti Parashar when she fell unwell and supported Mannat Kulharia through her emotional moments, choosing to hold on to the bonds she made. However, this faith in her friendships ironically became one of the reasons she lost out on opportunities to make it to the finale.

Reflecting on her overall journey then, Simran told IANS, “Trust can be your biggest strength and your biggest vulnerability. I came into the show believing that the friendships I built were real, but I realised that when real people enter a reel environment, those lines can get blurred”.

She further mentioned, “For me this journey was a lesson, however what’s more important is the support I have gotten outside. It has given me a lot of strength and also made me excited for what’s next. I don’t want to reveal too much just yet, but I definitely have a surprise coming up for everyone”.

‘Playground’ blends gaming, entertainment, competition and influencer culture into a single format. It is designed around a virtual playground, and brings together young creators, gamers and internet personalities who compete in a variety of challenges while navigating rivalries, friendships and team dynamics.

‘Playground’ season 5 is available to stream on Amazon MX Player.

--IANS

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