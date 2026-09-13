Mukesh Chabra on Rohit Roy’s ‘dustbin medium’ remark: Television actors are amazing

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Actor Rohit Roy received a lot of backlash for calling television a ‘dustbin medium’. On Sunday, renowned casting director Mukesh Chhabra extended his support to the television actors in his latest post, calling them 'Amazing'.

Mukesh said that television actors have an incredible memory and are quick to adapt to various situations. He also went on to applaud them for their 'discipline, dedication, and commitment'.

Taking to his X timeline, Mukesh wrote without taking any names, "Most of the actors we have found are from television, and I truly believe television actors are amazing. They have an incredible memory, they work every single day, they are extremely professional, they adapt quickly, and they know how to handle the demands of the job. (sic)."

He went on to add, "The discipline, dedication, and commitment they bring to their work is something I deeply admire. I love all actors, but I think I have a little extra love for TV actors. Just a thought. Sunday feelings."

Mukesh has been the casting director for some blockbusters such as 'Dhurandhar', 'Jawan', and 'Dangal'. Additionally, he has also directed the movie 'Dil Bechara', featuring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

To refresh your memory, Rohit was asked if the TV industry has become more professional but has less devotion to the craft during his recent appearance on the Kindle Cast YouTube channel.

Responding to the question, Rohit said that television is a 'dustbin medium' with its content easily forgettable.

"This question has been asked of me several times, and I sometimes feel that I shouldn’t come across as ungrateful. But, television is a dustbin medium. You watch it today, it’s like yesterday’s newspaper. Tomorrow, you forget about it. So, in India, unfortunately, with the amount of content being created and the same kind of content being created, there’s hardly any creativity," he had shared.

--IANS

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