Twinkle Khanna celebrates pet dog Mr Jeeves’ birthday: ‘My pockets are empty, but my heart is full’

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Author and former actress Twinkle Khanna celebrated the birthday of her pet dog, Mr Jeeves, and shared a glimpse of the special occasion on social media.

The ‘Mela’ actress posted a video capturing a sweet moment from the birthday celebrations. It offered a peek into the fun-filled day she spent with her furry companion. Sharing the video on Instagram, Twinkle jokingly revealed that September has turned into a month packed with birthday celebrations for her.

She wrote, “I’m celebrating birthdays all through September. My legs are tired, my pockets are empty, but my heart is full. P.S. So is my stomach. Which month leaves you wondering where all your money and energy went?" The heartwarming video shows Twinkle holding her little furry companion, Mr Jeeves, in her arms as a birthday cake is placed in front of him. In the adorable moment, Twinkle lovingly feeds him a small piece of cake, making the celebration even more special. The video captures the affection and bond she shares with her pet as they celebrate his special day together.

Mr Jeeves is the much-loved pet dog of Twinkle Khanna and her husband, actor Akshay Kumar. He often appears in Twinkle’s social media posts, where she shares adorable glimpses of his playful nature and the special bond they share. Fondly called “Jivdya” and “Jeevan,” Mr Jeeves is also known for his expressive eyes and charming personality.

Last month, Twinkle Khanna shared a glimpse of her adorable bond with her pet dog, Mr Jeeves, revealing his hilarious reaction to her packing for a trip last month. Sharing pictures with her beloved pet, the ‘Barsaat’ actress said Mr Jeeves had appeared visibly upset when he saw her getting ready to leave. She described his reaction, saying that he looked “despondent” with a drooping tail and sad eyes.

Twinkle added that she had also felt the same way about flying away, even if it was only for a day.

She had written, “Mr. Jeeves sees me packing and looks despondent with a drooping tail and sad eyes. I feel the same about flying off even if it’s for the day, but with naturally droopy eyes and only a tailbone instead of a tail, my tells are less obvious. He jumped all over me, stole one sock and ran off with it before I could catch him. So if you see me sans socks, it’s not style. It’s Mr Jeeves. Does your pet punish you for leaving?"

--IANS

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