Taapsee Pannu's holiday hustle is all about a supportive husband & unsuccessful viral picture

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu recently took a trip to Saint Anne Island with her husband Mathias Boe for some quality time.

While she was there, Taapsee shared a couple of hilarious moments with her husband on Instagram as the two tried to create a viral picture for social media.

In the post shared by the 'Thaapad' actress on Sunday, she was seen trying to climb a tree to get an aesthetic photo of herself from her holiday diaries. Her husband Mathias was seen helping by trying to lift her from below.

In the various attempts the couple made to get the picture right, they ended up with some funny moments, they are likely to cherish foreover.

Taapsee captioned the post, "Exotic location (Check)

Supportive husband (Check)

Successful viral picture moment (No) (Sic)"

"On the hindsight , could’ve used AI in the last attempt," she added.

Taapsee tied the knot with Mathias Boe, a former Danish badminton player and 2012 Olympic silver medallist on 23 March 2024.

The lovebirds had been in a relationship for around a decade before taking the plunge.

Work-wise, Taapsee was recently seen in Devashish Makhija's 'Gandhari'.

Known for some of the most memorable performances in Bollywood, Taapsee revealed that she is comfortable with not having many Rs. 100-crore films to her credit.

She told IANS during an exclusive conversation that many films which do not perform well at the box office acquire cult status later on.

Taapsee said, “There are a lot of good films that don't run in the box office. And then after 10 years, we bring them in the best films of the decades. Then we give them cult status. Then they are worshipped. Then their reference points are made. I mean, I have seen a lot like this in my career."

--IANS

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