Celine Dion returns to stage after 6 years: I had promised myself not to cry

Los Angeles, Sep 13 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Celine Dion made her return to stage as she performed to a packed audience recently. The 58-year-old singer opened her 26-date residency at Plenitude Arena, Paris on Saturday as she took to the stage after 6 years.

The singer took a pause just moments into her first song as she welled up in front of a roaring crowd. She wiped her eyes, took a breath and let herself take in the moment she had waited years to experience.

She said, “I had promised myself not to cry. I don't keep my promises. But I'm so happy to see you all. I missed you. I'm going to sing like you without crying. I made a promise. I made a promise to come back, to be back on stage. So here I am, singing for you and singing for me, singing live! Thank you so very much for your support, your patience and if I may say so, I am everything I am because you loved me”.

Celine Dion is one of the most celebrated singers in contemporary music. She is known for her powerful voice, emotional delivery and extraordinary vocal range. She was born in Charlemagne, Quebec, in 1968, and began performing professionally as a teenager before achieving international recognition in the 1990s.

Her breakthrough came with hits such as ‘The Power of Love’, ‘Because You Loved Me’ and ‘It’s All Coming Back to Me Now’, which established her as a global pop icon. Her track ‘My Heart Will Go On’, from the ‘Titanic’, became one of the most recognizable songs in popular culture and earned her multiple major awards. She has also enjoyed a remarkable Las Vegas career, where her residencies became hugely successful.

She was diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome (SPS), a rare neurological disorder, in 2022. It is generally considered an autoimmune neurological condition in which the immune system interferes with the nervous system’s control of muscles.

Beyond music, she is admired for her resilience and dedication to her craft, continuing to connect with audiences despite significant personal and professional challenges. Her legacy remains defined by vocal excellence, emotional authenticity and enduring global appeal.

--IANS

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