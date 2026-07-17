'Was struggling to find the right words...': Bellingham pens emotional note after England's WC exit

Atlanta, July 17 (IANS) England star player Jude Bellingham penned an emotional note and thanked all the supporters for their 'unbelievable' support after England crashed out of the FIFA World Cup 2026 after losing to the defending champions, Argentina, in the semi-final on Thursday.

England looked on course for their first World Cup final since 1966 after Anthony Gordon gave them the lead in the 55th minute at Atlanta Stadium. However, defending champions Argentina produced a dramatic late comeback, with Enzo Fernandez equalising in the 85th minute before Lautaro Martinez struck the winner in stoppage time to book a final against Spain.

A day after the painful exit, Bellingham took to social media to thank all the fans who spent a lot of money to come to America and support the team. He also urged everyone to keep the faith as the team looks to aim for a better future.

"Was really struggling to find the right words for yesterday and the last few weeks, but this pretty much hits the nail on the head from our driver in Kansas. Thank you for the unbelievable support from back home and to those who spent their hard-earned money to travel to America and get behind us. Don't let the unity and love we've seen in our country end with this campaign. When we're together, we can achieve big things... And we will! Love yous!" Bellingham wrote on Instagram.

Despite England's exit, Bellingham enjoyed an outstanding tournament and was one of Thomas Tuchel's standout performers. The midfielder finished the campaign with seven goal contributions, including a match-winning brace in the quarter-final victory over Norway that carried England into the last four. Earlier in the tournament, he also scored twice against Mexico in the Round of 16.

England had overcome DR Congo, Mexico and Norway in the knockout rounds to reach the semi-finals, raising hopes of ending six decades of World Cup disappointment. Instead, Argentina's late rally ensured England's wait for a second World Cup title continued.

The Three Lions will now shift their focus to the third-place playoff against France, while Argentina will meet Spain in Monday's World Cup final.

--IANS

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