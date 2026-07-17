Kim Kardashian responds to backlash over Instagram post after grandmother's death

Los Angeles, July 17 (IANS) Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has broken her silence over the criticism she received over her Instagram post following her grandmother MJ Shannon's death.

The confusion started after she shared vacation photographs moments after it was revealed her grandmother had passed away.

She got in hot soup after sharing a carousel of her family's getaway on Instagram and captioned "Lake life" around the same time as her mother Kris Jenner announced Mary Jo Shannon had passed away aged 91.

Returning to her post to respond to the criticism and confusion, Kim confirmed it had been scheduled for some time and she had spent the previous few days with Kris and MJ, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She commented: “This post was scheduled a few days ago before we lost MJ, so its timing came right alongside her passing.

“I’ve been by my mom and grandma’s side this past week, and my heart is completely with my family right now. We love and miss her so deeply, and in the days ahead, we’ll be focusing on celebrating her beautiful life."

Kim later shared a new post which featured a heartfelt tribute to her grandmother.

She wrote: “My sweet Grandma MJ, my best friend, my gossip buddy, my forever twin...You taught all of us the importance of family, and those values are something we’ll carry with us forever!!!!! You were the woman who showed me what it meant to be a hardworking businesswoman.”

"You gave me my very first job at your store in San Diego and taught me lessons about work ethic, strength, and confidence that I’ve carried with me ever since.

"You always believed in me, championed me, and were my safe place. You truly were the matriarch of our family, and your love is woven into all of us. I know you’re at peace now.

"Give Papa Harry, Aunt Karen, and my dad a hug for me.”

“You will always be a part of me, I love you soooooo much and I will miss you forever and ever. YOU ARE THE BEST OF US!!! I know you are up in heaven, looking at all of our Instagram posts of you from your sneaky finsta account you would always use lol (sic)"

--IANS

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