Suspected honour killing claims lives of police officer, 22-year-old woman in Pakistan

Islamabad, July 17 (IANS) A police personnel and a 22-year-old woman were allegedly shot dead in yet another case of honour killing in the Jalkot area of Upper Kohistan in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local media reported on Friday.

Speaking to journalists, Upper Kohistan DPO Tahir Iqbal Khan said, "The accused family first killed the woman and then the policeman after declaring them ‘Chor’ in accordance with a local custom after discovering that they were in a relationship", Pakistan's daily Dawn reported.

The deceased policeman was posted at Dasu police station in Upper Kohistan. Tahir Iqbal Khan said that police has lodged a case against the nominated suspects under sections 302 and 311 of Pakistan Penal Code and sent police teams to arrest them, Dawn reported. He further said, "However, we expect the accused to surrender within a day or two, as we are also in contact with the relevant families."

Earlier in May, a young couple, who got married of their own choice, were shot dead by unidentified assailants in Malir area of Pakistan's Karachi.

Police said Nadia (20) and Najeebullah (25) were killed when unidentified assailants opened fire on their vehicle, in what seemed to be a case of honour killing, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

According to officials, Nadia's father Aslam filed a kidnapping case at the police station on May 19 after the couple got married of their own choice. Later, police arrested Najeebullah's father in connection with the case.

On May 18, the couple appeared before a court in Malir and submitted their marriage certificate. After the documents were submitted, the case was disposed of and Najeebullah's father was released.

Police said the couple after court proceedings were heading to Nadra office in Saudabad when their vehicle was attacked. Officials said that two other people, including the driver, were in the vehicle and managed to escape during the attack, Geo News reported. Police said that armed men were tracking the couple since they left the court and opened fire at the vehicle.

--IANS

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