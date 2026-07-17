BLA claims over 45 Pakistani security personnel killed in Mastung convoy attack

Quetta, July 17 (IANS) The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) took responsibility for the attack targeting a Pakistani military convoy in Balochistan’s Mastung district, claiming that over 45 security personnel were killed and dozens injured during the operation.

In a statement issued, BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch said that the attack was carried out on Thursday in the Khadkucha area of Mastung by the armed group’s unit, "Fatah Squad, while describing it as “coordinated and intense ”

He said that the armed group attacked a convoy of buses transporting personnel of the “occupying” Pakistani army, their security details, and the military reinforcements that subsequently arrived at the scene.

“According to the reports received so far, more than 45 personnel of the occupying army have been eliminated and dozens of others injured in this operation. In view of the latest situation on the battlefield, a further extraordinary increase in the number of casualties is highly likely,” read the statement.

While Pakistani officials reportedly confirmed that the convoy was attacked, they did not provide any details on casualty figures.

Citing local sources, The Balochistan Post reported that two people were killed and 11 others, including four children, were injured after Pakistani forces allegedly opened fire in the Khadkucha area of Mastung on Thursday.

The incident occurred amid heightened tensions following the attack on a military convoy.

Earlier this month, the BLA claimed responsibility for an attack on a Pakistan Coast Guards camp in the Jiwani region of Balochistan's Gwadar district that resulted in the death of over 30 security personnel and injuries to several others.

In a statement, BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch said that the attack took place in the Panwan area of Jiwani, where a member of the group's Majeed Brigade rammed an explosive-laden Mazda vehicle into a Coast Guards camp and detonated it.

"As a result of this powerful blast, the fortified colonial camp of the Coast Guards was completely turned into a heap of rubble," the statement said.

These latest incidents come against the backdrop of escalating attacks by Baloch armed groups targeting Pakistani military and police forces across Balochistan in recent days, resulting in heavy casualties and damage to the infrastructure.

--IANS

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