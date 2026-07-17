Vaibhav-starrer Maaruvesham's first look poster out!

Chennai, July 17 (IANS) Actor and producer Vijay Sethupathi has now released the first look poster of actor Vaibhav's 30th film 'Maaruvesham', much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to his X timeline, Vijay Sethupathi, while sharing the first look poster of the film, wrote, "Presenting the Official First Look Poster of MAARUVESHAM Movie - Best wishes to the team. #Maaruvesham @oneiromancypictures."

It may be recalled that directors Venkat Prabhu and Karthik Subbaraj had announced the title of the film as #Maaruvesham on Thursday.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that 'Maaruvesham' will be a classical murder mystery.

Produced by Vijay Anand and actor Vaibhav under the banner Oneiromancy Pictures, in association with Monkey Man Company, the film has been written and directed by Srini.

Starring Vaibhav in the lead role, 'Maaruvesham' will be a gripping family-based classical whodunit murder mystery thriller. It will be layered with suspense, emotional conflicts, and edge-of-the-seat moments.

Sources say the film will revolve around Thilak, a cop played by Vaibhav, whose fascination for solving mysteries gets him into the police force.

However, much to his disappointment, his station rarely offers him cases that truly challenge his instincts. But destiny has other plans for him. He becomes personally involved in a mysterious murder case. What follows is a thrilling investigation packed with twists, secrets, and shocking revelations.

Speaking about the film, director Srini had said, “Maaruvesham will raise questions on who is hiding what, why a person is forced to change, and whether a disguise is merely physical or part of a deeper emotional journey."

He went on to say, "Is it about revenge, survival, love, or escaping a forgotten past? The real intrigue lies in the secrets that unfold, the dual shades of the characters, and the challenge of portraying a person trapped between two identities. A face can change… but can anyone truly escape their past?”

Viyana plays the female lead, while the ensemble cast includes Ramki, Munishkanth, Vivek Prasanna, Livingston, George Mariyan, George Vijay, Indhumathi, Mu Ramasamy and Cell Murugan in pivotal roles.

The technical crew comprises cinematography by Balaji K Raja, music by Rajkumar Amal, editing by N.B. Srikanth, art direction by Manikandan Srinivasan, and additional screenplay by S. Isaiamudan.

--IANS

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