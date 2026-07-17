July 17, 2026 1:51 PM हिंदी

'It would've felt a lot worse if we'd lost': Root unfazed by missing hundred in 2nd ODI

'It would've felt a lot worse if we'd lost': Root unfazed by missing hundred in 2nd ODI

Cardiff, July 17 (IANS) Joe Root said missing out on a century did not bother him after England’s four-wicket win over India in the second ODI, insisting defeat would have been far more painful than finishing unbeaten on 99.

Root anchored England’s chase of 234 with a composed 99 not out off 133 balls, hitting nine fours to guide the hosts to 234/6 in 44.1 overs at Sophia Gardens on Friday. The victory levelled the three-match series 1-1 and forced a winner-takes-all decider at Lord’s on Sunday.

The former England captain was left stranded one run short of his century when Gus Atkinson hit the winning boundary with 35 balls to spare. However, Root said the result mattered much more than the personal milestone.

“It would’ve felt a lot worse if we’d lost. That’s why you play to win. And for us to have that carrot ahead of us, winning at Lord’s and the chance to beat the number one team in the world, is really exciting,” Root said after the match.

He added that England would benefit from having ground out a victory in a manner that was different from their usual attacking approach.

“I’m delighted that we found a way of doing it ugly and doing it in a way that probably doesn’t suit a lot of the other guys and what they’re used to doing and how they’re used to playing. It shapes us up really well with what’s to come, and a great experience of a big pressure game ahead of a World Cup in 2027,” he added.

Earlier, India appeared on course for a much bigger total after Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer struck 66 each to take the visitors to 178/3. But England’s pace attack triggered a collapse as India lost their last seven wickets for just 55 runs to be bowled out for 233. Jofra Archer and Atkinson claimed three wickets each, while Saqib Mahmood picked up two.

Despite timely strikes from Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel during the chase, Root’s calm and measured knock ensured England crossed the line comfortably.

--IANS

sds/bc

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