President Murmu to Visit Moldova, North Macedonia, Romania from July 19 to 25

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu will be on a State visit to Moldova, North Macedonia, and Romania from July 19-25, 2026, according to the statement released by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday.

President Murmu will visit Moldova on July 20 at the invitation of President Maia Sandu. This is the first ever visit by an Indian President to Moldova.

During her visit, President Murmu will hold talks with President Sandu. She will meet Moldova Parliament's President Igor Grosu. She will also have interaction with members of the Moldova-India Parliamentary Friendship Group, address a Business Forum and members of the Indian Community, according to the MEA.

"India and Moldova enjoy warm and friendly relations. This visit would mark a significant and historical milestone and elevate bilateral ties to a broad-based partnership. There is good scope for mutually beneficial cooperation in the areas of agriculture, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, IT and education," the MEA said in statement.

After concluding her engagements in Moldova, President Murmu will visit North Macedonia at the invitation of President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova from July 21-22, marking the first ever visit by an Indian President to North Macedonia.

She is scheduled to hold talks with North Macedonia President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova and PM Hristijan Mickoski. She will also meet North Macedonia Assembly President and address the Assembly. She will also address India - North Macedonia Business Forum.

"Both sides have keen interest in deepening economic ties in the priority sectors like agriculture, pharmaceuticals science and technology, IT and ITES," the MEA mentioned in a statement.

After concluding her visit to North Macedonia, President Murmu will travel to Romania from July 23 to 25 at the invitation of President Nicușor Dan. The visit will mark the first by an Indian President to Romania in more than three decades.

During the visit, President Murmu will hold talks with President Nicusor Dan and interim Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan. She will meet Romania Senate President Mircea Abrudean, Chamber of Deputies President Sorin Grindeanu and members of the Romania–India Parliamentary Friendship Group. She will address India-Romania Business Forum and interact with the members of the Indian community.

"Romania is a valuable partner in the European Union and with the conclusion of India-EU Free Trade Agreement, bilateral economic partnership would strengthen further in the coming years. The State Visit to three countries by the Hon'ble President reflects the importance India attaches to strengthening its bilateral ties with these countries along with India’s engagement with the wider Eastern European region," the MEA said in a statement.

--IANS

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