Arjun Kapoor tells Pamala Serena: I’m ready for marriage

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Arjun Kapoor’s comments on marriage left “Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa” contestant Pamala Serena all blushing as the actor said he is ready for marriage.

Arjun entered as a guest for the Judgmental Day episode for the Netflix reality show.

During their chat, Arjun confessed he was a fan of Pamala’s ‘Kaleshi Korner’ segment, now one of the most entertaining features of the show.

During the chat, he even made a joking proposal to Pamala, saying: “I’m still young and ready for marriage”.

Pamela was taken by surprise by his comment and blushed.

Arjun added another fun twist to the conversation by turning to fellow contestant Akanksha Chamola and quipped, “Our taste is the same.”

The Netflix show currently has popular names such as Akanksha Chaudhary, Yogesh Rawat, Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor, Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopra, Sufi Motiwala, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Varun Yadav aka Laila.

Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh host the show.

The first edition of “Lock Upp” was hosted by Kangana in 2022. Karan Kundrra was introduced as Jailor for the entire season. Munawar Faruqui was named as the winner.

The second installment will have 14 inmates, 2 jailers, and 1 lock-up for 6 weeks. As per the rules, inmates must complete tasks to earn in-game currency required for even the necessities such as food, supplies, and privileges.

The 41-year-old actor, who made his acting debut in 2012 with romantic action film Ishaqzaade, was last seen in “Mere Husband Ki Biwi,” a romantic comedy film written and directed by Mudassar Aziz. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles.

The film follows Ankur, a divorced man, who gets a second chance at love when his college crush, Antara, re-enters his life. However, things get complicated when his amnesiac former wife also returns, confusing.

--IANS