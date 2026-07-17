Sheena Chohan talks about her journey in 'Jhatasya Maranam Dhruvam': 'Transformation has always inspired me'

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Actress Sheena Chohan has opened up about her role in ‘Jhatasya Maranam Dhruvam.’ She shared her experience of taking on a character that demanded transformation and emotional depth.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, Chohan revealed that she has always been drawn to roles that challenge her as a performer and allow her to explore different shades of storytelling. Talking about her journey with the project, Sheena shared how stepping into a complex character pushed her creatively and helped her discover new aspects of her craft.

Sharing why she gravitates towards challenging roles, Sheena stated, “I’ve always been drawn to roles that demand transformation. For me, growth begins the moment I step into unfamiliar territory. Every character should challenge me—whether physically, mentally, emotionally or psychologically—because that’s where the real learning happens.”

“I always want each character to feel completely different from the last. As a theatre-trained actor, I genuinely enjoy researching a character, understanding their emotions, motivations, body language and the world they belong to. That transformation, from being yourself to becoming someone entirely different, is the most fulfilling part of acting for me.”

Sheena added, “The roles that excite me the most are the ones that push me beyond my comfort zone. Whether they demand intense preparation, emotional vulnerability or a completely new mindset, I embrace every challenge because it helps me grow not just as an actor, but as a person.”

“I’m drawn to layered lead characters that challenge me emotionally, psychologically and physically, and my goal is always to disappear into every role so completely that audiences remember the character long after they’ve left the theatre. I want audiences to remember the person I’m portraying, not just see Sheena Chohan on screen. If a role excites and challenges me, I know it’s probably the right one to take. That’s the kind of storytelling and filmmaking I want to be part of.”

Sheena Chohan is currently awaiting the release of her pan-Indian film ‘Jhatasya Maranam Dhruvam’ alongside JD Chakravarthy. In the film, the actress portrays an intense police officer, a role that demanded rigorous physical, emotional and psychological preparation. The Telugu thriller is scheduled to release in theaters in 2026.

--IANS

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