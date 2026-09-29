September 29, 2026 6:29 PM हिंदी

Warehousing growth to expand beyond Grade A cities: Adani Ports’ Pankaj Bhardwaj

Warehousing growth to expand beyond Grade A cities: Adani Ports’ Pankaj Bhardwaj

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) Warehousing growth in India is expected to increasingly move beyond major consumption centres, with states such as Odisha, West Bengal and Assam emerging as potential growth markets, Pankaj Kumar Bhardwaj, Senior Vice President and Business Head–Warehousing and Adani Agri Logistics, Adani Ports and SEZ, said on Tuesday.

Bhardwaj said state governments are increasingly introducing logistics policies aimed at attracting manufacturers, logistics partners and industrial developers, creating opportunities for companies to expand their warehousing and logistics portfolios across emerging markets.

"If you talk about 13, 14 million square feet, 60-70 per cent would be in A and B Grade A cities only. But if we talk about our, I would say, future roadmap, we are focusing not just on the consumption centers which are Grade A, but we are focusing on B and C grade cities as well,” Bhardwaj told IANS.

He said the company already has land parcels available in several such locations, allowing it to develop ready-to-use warehousing facilities based on customer requirements.

The company can also develop facilities on a build-to-suit (BTS) basis for customers seeking customised space, he added.

"Secondly, your EXIM export-import led, port-led, or ICD-led developments where we already exist in those locations. So, we have 15-16 ports across both the coasts. In due course of time, in a 5 to 10 years period, with the government focus on increasing exports from the country," he noted.

“We have 15-16 ports across both the coasts. In due course of time, in a 5 to 10 years period, with the government focus on increasing exports from the country,” he added.

On the eastern and southern coasts, Bhardwaj said the company is focusing on strengthening its presence through key port assets. He said the company is developing a port at Dhamra on the east coast and is also focusing on Vizhinjam Port in Kerala, which has emerged as a major transshipment hub.

"In Paradip also, we have recently won two berths. So, we are focusing on both sides. I would say, from the warehousing perspective, eastern side has not developed that much, and going further, major growth can also come from states like Odisha, West Bengal, Assam. So, all these states will add much more volume and will overall help us to reduce the cost in the ecosystem," he noted.

--IANS

pk

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