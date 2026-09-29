Sheeraz Hasan responds to Urvashi Rautela’s Rs 7,000 crore AI claim: ‘We didn’t put those words in your mouth’

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Bollywood.AI and Hollywood.AI founder and CEO Sheeraz Hasan has responded to the legal claim made by actress Urvashi Rautela’s team over the alleged unauthorized use of her name, images, and videos in connection with artificial intelligence.

Recently, Urvashi’s team claimed that a Los Angeles-based AI company had allegedly used the actress’ identity and content without permission. The team said it was pursuing legal remedies and that damages were being assessed at Rs 7,000 crore.

The development came after a viral interview with Urvashi, in which Bollywood. AI asked her about her views on Bollywood and artificial intelligence. During the interview, Urvashi said, “Bollywood? I think artificial intelligence is something which is really, you know, which is like, you know, Bollywood is suffering with it. And I mean Bollywood is something which I love. So I love Bollywood.”

Responding to her comments, Hasan took to his Instagram handle and said that the words were not put in the actress’ mouth. He wrote, “Urvashi, we didn’t put those words in your mouth. I highly recommend you educate yourself about artificial intelligence and the future of Bollywood’s entertainment business before giving an answer.

“Bollywood.AI and Hollywood.AI are the future of entertainment: AI movies, vertical dramas, and digital stars who never age, speak multiple languages, work 24/7 and have no egos. You can fight your answer, but you can’t fight what’s coming next embrace it: the evolution of the entertainment industry in Bollywood.”

The response comes as Urvashi Rautela’s team continues to raise concerns over the alleged commercial use of the actress’ name, image and likeness through AI.

In a statement, her team said, “Their business has allegedly generated billions of dollars in value by using Urvashi’s name, images and videos without authorization. We are pursuing appropriate legal remedies, including damages currently being assessed at ₹7,000 crore against the Los Angeles-based company. Build your AI (artificial intelligence) company. Build your brand. But keep Urvashi’s name out of your business unless you have permission. Team Urvashi Rautela.”

--IANS

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