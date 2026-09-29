Asian Games: India survive nine match points, edge Qatar in five-set thriller to top pool unbeaten

Komaki, Sep 29 (IANS) India produced a remarkable fightback after trailing by two sets, saving nine match points in a dramatic decider before defeating higher-ranked Qatar 3-2 to finish unbeaten at the top of Pool C in the men’s volleyball competition at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

The Jerome Vinith-led side prevailed 26-28, 25-27, 25-23, 25-20, 24-22 in a marathon contest at Park Arena Komaki that lasted 167 minutes, completing a turnaround that looked unlikely when Qatar moved within a set of victory.

The result gave India three wins from three matches and valuable momentum heading into the quarterfinals as they continue their pursuit of a first Asian Games volleyball medal since the bronze won at Seoul in 1986.

India had entered the contest ranked 49th in the world, six places below Qatar, which is 43rd. The rankings, however, mattered little once the two sides settled into a contest that repeatedly swung on narrow margins.

India had opportunities in the opening set after establishing an early advantage, but Qatar held its nerve in the closing stages to take it 28-26. The second set followed a similar pattern, with India unable to turn its chances into a breakthrough despite saving two set points before Qatar eventually prevailed 27-25.

With their backs against the wall, the Indians changed the complexion of the contest in the third set. They stayed composed through another closely fought battle and converted their first set point to cut the deficit to 1-2.

The momentum then shifted decisively. India established control in the fourth set, created four set points and needed only one to close it out 25-20 and force a deciding fifth set.

The decider became the defining chapter of the contest.

India opened with three straight points, but Qatar responded and kept the pressure on. At 14-13, Qatar earned its first match point, but a Jerome spike brought India level.

What followed was a nerve-wracking sequence in which India repeatedly kept its campaign alive. After six match points had been saved, India appeared to have finally secured its own match point, but a review detected infringements on both sides of the net, and the point was replayed.

The Indian side then saved three more match points before finally earning its first opportunity to close out the contest. This time, Qatar got no reprieve as India converted to seal a 24-22 fifth-set victory.

The comeback keeps alive India’s hopes of ending a 40-year wait for an Asian Games medal. The country has won three men’s volleyball medals at the Games, bronze in 1958 and 1986, along with silver in 1962, but has not reached the podium since Seoul.

For Qatar, the defeat ended its hopes of topping the pool despite taking India to the limit. The three-time Asian Games semifinalists had appeared firmly in control after winning the first two sets, but India’s resilience ultimately carried it through one of the tournament’s most dramatic pool-stage contests.

--IANS

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