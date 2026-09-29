September 29, 2026 6:26 PM हिंदी

Indian Railways approves new MEMU services linking Meerut City with Khurja, Saharanpur

Indian Railways approves new MEMU services linking Meerut City with Khurja, Saharanpur

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) Indian Railways on Tuesday said that it has approved two MEMU services connecting Meerut City with Khurja and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The new services will provide additional travel options for passengers and strengthen regional rail connectivity centred around Meerut City, according to an official statement.

Train No. 64573/64574 Khurja‑Meerut City MEMU and Train No. 64580/64579 Saharanpur‑Meerut City MEMU will have commercial stoppages at all en route stations, providing connectivity to passengers across the section, the statement from the Ministry of Railways said.

The Khurja-Meerut City MEMU will depart from Khurja at 1:15 pm and arrive at destination at 5:20 pm, covering the journey in 4 hours 5 minutes.

In the return journey, Meerut City-Khurja MEMU will depart from Meerut City at 11:25 am and reach the destination at 4 pm.

The Saharanpur-Meerut City MEMU will depart from Saharanpur at 5:50 am and arrive at the destination at 8:10 am, completing the journey in 2 hours 20 minutes.

In the opposite direction, the MEMU will depart from Meerut City at 5:45 pm and reach Saharanpur at 8:40 pm.

Indian Railways earlier this month approved a new daily train service between Kanpur Central and Anand Vihar, providing an overnight rail connectivity option between Kanpur and Delhi.

The service will facilitate convenient movement between Kanpur, Etawah, Aligarh, Ghaziabad and the Delhi region, supporting passenger mobility across this important rail corridor.

The service will cover a distance of 428 km in both directions. The journey time will be 8 hour-10 minutes from Kanpur Central to Anand Vihar, and 8 hours in the return direction.

Indian Railways also approved the construction of a four-lane Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Alkapuri in Vadodara Division of Western Railway at a total cost of Rs 166.5 crore, on a cost-sharing basis with the state government.

—IANS

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