Golf: Women’s Indian Open to be held from October 22 to 25 in Gurugram

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) Three of the last four champions will return for the 2026 edition of the Women’s Indian Open, when it tees off on October 22 at the challenging DLF Golf & Country Club in Gurugram. The final round is scheduled for October 25.

Led by the defending champion Shannon Tan of Singapore, England’s Liz Young (2024 winner) and Germany’s Olivia Cowan (2022 winner) will be among those attempting to take back the coveted trophy that signifies the champion of one of the elite Ladies European Tour tournaments in Asia.

Tan won the US$ 500,000 event last year after finishing in a four-way tie. In 2024, she was second behind the winner Liz Young. A year ago, she started the final round five shots off the lead but then proceeded to pull off a stunning win for her third Ladies European Tour title. Tan played a final-round 67 for an overall score of 7-under 281, one stroke ahead of Alice Hewson, with India’s Hitaashee Bakshi third at 5-under.

Early entries include three past LET Order of Merit winners – Tan (2025), Switzerland’s Chiara Tamburlini (2024) and Thailand’s Trichat Cheenglab (2023). Also in the field are four current season winners – Eleanor Givens of England (Swiss Ladies Open), Thai golfer Aunchisa Utama (Dutch Ladies Open), Germany’s Leonie Harm (German Masters) and Agathe Laisné of France (Joburg Ladies Open and Women's NSW Open).

Last year’s runner-up Hewson has also shown strong recent form, finishing tied second at the La Sella Open in September at 8-under 208.

Amidst this international lineup, the Indian contingent aims to claim the title for the first time in ten years. The last Indian winner was Aditi Ashok in 2016.

Kavita Singh, President, Women's Golf Association of India (WGAI), said, “It gives me immense pleasure to announce that the 18th edition of the Hero Women’s Indian Open 2026 will be hosted again at the DLF Golf & Country Club, Gurugram, a state-of-the-art venue synonymous with golfing excellence. It is indeed a privilege to work with the Ladies European Tour. A partnership that has gone from strength to strength over the years has ensured that the Hero Women’s Indian Open continues to rise in stature. Our association with them is, and will continue to be, a key factor in the growth of women’s golf in India.

“As usual, we expect a stellar field from overseas, complemented by our Indian players who can compete with the very best! I extend a warm welcome to all the players, officials, sponsors and media. See you at the DLF Golf & Country Club for some great golfing action!”

The 2025 edition proved to be India’s strongest collective showing in tournament history, headlined by four golfers finishing inside the Top-10: Hitaashee Bakshi finished third after leading on the final day, followed by Pranavi Urs (4th), Avani Prashanth (Tied-5th), and Vani Kapoor (Tied-10th). Diksha Dagar ended T-41 in 2025 after mixed rounds, but the consistent left-hander remains one of India’s top contenders.

With two Ladies European Tour titles to her name and a third-place finish in this tournament in 2023, Dagar recently competed in a domestic tour event at DLF to hone her preparation. She, along with Pranavi Urs, enters the tournament following their appearance at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Together with Avani Prashanth, Hitaashee Bakshi, and Vani Kapoor, Dagar and Urs have been competing regularly on the Ladies European Tour with strong results.

Tom Phillips, CEO of the Ladies European Tour, said, "We’re looking forward to the Hero Women’s Indian Open, which takes place next month, and has become a constant on the LET schedule. The tournament takes place at an important time in the season, with players looking to consolidate or improve their ranking in the LET Order of Merit. Our players look forward to returning to the top-quality golf course at DLF Golf & Country Club every year.

--IANS

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