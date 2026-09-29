September 29, 2026 6:23 PM हिंदी

Anupam Kher shares how Anu Malik helped make his dream of singing in a musical come true

Anupam Kher shares how Anu Malik helped make his dream of singing in a musical come true

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher has shared a glimpse of his singing performance from the musical play ‘Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane,' saying that he had always wanted to sing in a musical.

The ‘Special 26’ actor took to social media to share a video from the show in Detroit, where he was seen singing on stage. The performance was followed by a standing ovation from the audience. Sharing the video, the actor thanked composer Anu Malik for helping him fulfill his dream of singing in a musical.

“Singing on the stage!!! I always wanted to sing in a musical. Thank you, #AnuMalik, for making that dream come true!” Anupam wrote. He described singing in the musical as a “phenomenal feeling” and thanked the audience in Detroit for their love, warmth and appreciation. The ‘Tanvi the Great’ actor also shared that the team’s next stop was Raleigh, North Carolina, as they continued their musical journey.

Sharing his video, Anupam wrote, “Singing on the stage!!! I always wanted to sing in a musical. Thank you, #AnuMalik, for making that dream come true! Singing in our smash hit musical play Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane is a phenomenal feeling. Here’s a little glimpse of my singing, followed by the standing ovation at our Detroit show. Detroit, thank you for your love, warmth, and appreciation. We will carry it with us. Next stop: Raleigh, North Carolina. We’re coming! Jai Ho!.”

Meanwhile, the 71-year-old actor is currently presenting his play ‘Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane’ to audiences in the US and Canada. Before the US premiere, the actor had announced that the production would tour across both countries.

Written and directed by Gajendra Ahire, ‘Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane’ revolves around loneliness, companionship, and the emotional gaps that can develop in modern relationships.

--IANS

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