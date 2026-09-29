India and Japan discuss potential for strengthening cooperation in communications, AI

Tokyo, Sep 29 (IANS) India and Japan on Tuesday discussed the potential for further strengthening cooperation in communications, digital and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The discussions were held during a meeting between India's Ambassador to Japan, Nagma Mallick, and the Director General for International Affairs of Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Hideo Fuseida, in Tokyo on Tuesday.

"Ambassador Mallick met with Mr. Hideo Fuseida, Director General for International Affairs of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, and exchanged views on the potential for further strengthening cooperation in the fields of communications, digital, and AI," the Indian Embassy in Japan posted on X.

On September 22, Mallick and Japanese Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Kazuhiro Fujii held a meeting on the sidelines of the India-Japan international friendship cricket match in Sano City. During the meeting, the two sides agreed to work together to further strengthen relations between India and Japan.

"Ambassador Malik met with Kazuhiro Fujii, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs, at the India-Japan Cricket International Friendship Match held in Sano City, Tochigi Prefecture. Ambassador Malik congratulated Parliamentary Vice-Minister Fujii on his appointment, and amid the 75th anniversary of the establishment of India-Japan diplomatic relations, they agreed to work together to further strengthen India-Japan relations," the Indian Embassy in Japan wrote on X while sharing details about the meeting.

On September 20, Mallick said that the India-Japan cricket match in Sano City will mark the inaugural event of the celebrations commemorating 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"This is an important event in the bilateral calendar between India and Japan. The cricket match on the 22nd will be the inaugural event for the 75-year celebration of diplomatic relations between India and Japan. That’s what we’re celebrating. It’s the first event, and our two prime ministers agreed to that a couple of months ago,” Mallick told IANS.

Diplomatic ties between India and Japan were established in 1952. The two nations have shared a 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership' since 2014. Friendship between India and Japan has a long history rooted in spiritual affinity and strong cultural and civilisational ties.

In July, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was on an official visit to India. During her visit to India, Takaichi held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, where they discussed the full spectrum of bilateral ties, including trade and investment, economic security, energy, emerging technologies, defence and people-to-people exchanges.

Both leaders also spoke about regional and global developments of mutual interest, according to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Following the talks, the two leaders witnessed the exchange of key Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements spanning economic security, clean energy, critical technologies and research and development.

--IANS

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