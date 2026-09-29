September 29, 2026 6:27 PM हिंदी

Mohsin Khan remembers late father Mushtaq Khan as a 'great human being'

Mohsin Khan remembers late father Mushtaq Khan as a 'great human being'

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Film director and producer Mohsin Khan, son of late actor Mushtaq Khan, opened up about his father’s demise during an exclusive interaction with IANS.

Mohsin thanked the cinema lovers for watching his father’s films and giving him the opportunity to showcase his talent.

Mohsin told IANS, "Thank you all very much. You gave so much love to my father's work. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. Our beloved India and our film industry, who gave my father a chance to work and gave him love."

Expressing his gratitude, he added, "I would like to thank you all for giving my father so much love and the opportunity to showcase his talent. So, my tribute to my father would be by thanking you all."

He went on to call his father a great human being, along with being a talented actor.

"Mushtaq Khan was an extremely talented artist, but he was a better human being than he was an actor. People from the film industry and the audience have given him immense love. He kept his life free from controversy. He always tried to support everyone around him; that is the real success of my father", he added.

Mushtaq Khan passed away in Mumbai on September 24, 2026. He was undergoing cancer treatment.

Best remembered for his appearances as Gul Khan in Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', Mushtaq Khan has also been a part of some other notable projects such as 'Aashiqui (1990)', 'Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin (1991)', 'Sadak (1991)', 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993)', 'Chaahat (1996)', 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha (1998), 'Hera Pheri (2000), 'Jodi No. 1 (2001)', 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004)', 'Welcome (2007), 'My Friend Ganesha (2007)', 'Rowdy Rathore (2012)', 'Khiladi 786 (2012)', 'Welcome Back (2015)', 'Stree (2018)', 'Bharat (2019)', 'Badhaai Do (2022)', 'Gadar 2 (2023)', 'Stree 2 (2024)', 'Baby John (2024)', and 'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage (2024)'.

--IANS

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