How Barabati Stadium's groundstaff tirelessly work when cricket stops to make it happen again

Kataka, Sep 29 (IANS) The groundstaff at the Barabati Stadium puts in the hard yards every time a cricket game in the ongoing Odisha T20 League CM Trophy 2026 stops due to rain.

They put in the effort to ensure that the action can resume as soon as the rain stops for play to happen again. Hrishikesh Singh, known as Keshav, has been doing this work around 20 years. He highlighted how challenging it is to prepare the ground during the rainy season, but pointed out that the experience and teamwork help the staff manage difficult conditions.

“It is very challenging to maintain the ground during the rainy season. I have been working in this field for 20 years, and experience has helped me handle these situations. We have to work hard and make sure the ground is ready for play,” Singh said.

Explaining the process after rain stops, Singh said the staff first focus on preparing the pitch before turning their attention to the outfield. The work requires coordinated efforts from the ground staff and others supporting them.

"The first thing we do after the rain is prepare the pitch, followed by the outfield. Around 50 to 60 people came forward to support us, including 12 ground staff. It takes at least one-and-a-half to two hours to get the pitch ready," he said.

He highlighted that the staff has to act quickly once the rain clears to ensure that the playing surface is suitable for cricket. "We have to work as soon as the rain stops. There is limited time, especially when the match has already been delayed. We use different techniques and work together to prepare the ground. Teamwork is the most important thing," he said.

He highlighted that the focus remains on getting the matches underway whenever conditions allow, while also acknowledging the support received from the organisers.

"We always work with the aim of making sure the match can take place. The team has given us a lot of support, and the secretary has helped us a great deal," he added.

--IANS

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