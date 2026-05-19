Vivek Dahiya on doing 'Superhero Istreewala': Playing someone with superpowers felt exciting

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Television actor Vivek Dahiya will be seen in a completely fresh avatar in "Superhero Istreewala". He will be seen playing Jai in his next, a simple ironing-shop worker dealing with financial hardships and family pressures, while still keeping his faith and humanity intact.

A miraculous incident changes his life forever and introduces him to three mysterious divine guides - Gyaan, Gun, and Sagar.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Vivek revealed that the idea of playing someone with superpowers is what made him say yes to the role.

The 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actor was asked, "The title 'Superhero Istriwale' itself sounds quite surprising and has already grabbed a lot of attention. When this project was offered to you, what was your first reaction? What instantly struck you about it?"

Revealing that he never saw himself playing such a character on screen, Vivek told IANS, "The very first thing that attracted me was the character and the look. As you can see, this is such a unique role that I had never even imagined I would get an opportunity to play. I am portraying an ironing man named Jai, who has divine powers. He is a devoted follower of Lord Hanuman, and as you can see, I am wearing this locket too. Lord Hanuman blesses him with special powers, through which he helps people."

"For me, the idea of playing someone with superpowers itself felt extremely exciting because I had never explored anything like this before. My instant reaction was, “Yes, let’s do this.” I knew it would be challenging, but at the same time, very exciting", the 'Qayamat Ki Raat' actor went on to add.

Vivek will be seen sharing the screen with Isha Pandhe, who has been roped in to play his wife Anjali in the forthcoming series.

--IANS

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