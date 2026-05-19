May 19, 2026 9:10 PM हिंदी

Russia to consider NATO’s strengthening nuclear potential in its military planning: Minister

Russia to consider NATO’s strengthening nuclear potential in its military planning: Minister (File Image)

Moscow, May 19 (IANS) Russia will take the strengthening of NATO's overall nuclear potential into account in its military planning, the country's Deputy Foreign Minister said on Tuesday.

"We cannot ignore the obvious strengthening of the nuclear component of NATO's overall potential, which is in fact occurring as a result of Europe's efforts to develop its own nuclear capabilities in addition to the US's corresponding 'umbrella,'" Sergei Ryabkov, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, was quoted as saying by Russia's leading Tass news agency during an interview with local media.

He also said that the strategic risks of a "head-on clash" between NATO and Russia are increasing, and its consequences would be catastrophic.

Ryabkov also noted that the "escalatory narrative" of European capitals about the looming threat of high-intensity war with Russia.

"As a result of this escalation of tensions, including openly provocative actions in the nuclear sphere, strategic risks and the danger of a head-on clash between NATO and our country, with all the ensuing potentially catastrophic consequences, are increasing," the deputy minister emphasised.

He stressed that Russia cannot remain without reactions in military planning, especially regarding France's efforts within the framework of the new strategy of "so-called" forward nuclear deterrence.

"Under Paris's false slogans about strengthening the security of its non-nuclear allies, the exact opposite is happening," Ryabkov continued. "As a result of France's expansion of the operational zone of its national nuclear forces into the territory of these European countries, they are becoming the object of closer scrutiny by our military, responsible for ensuring strategic deterrence."

He also commented on Finland’s intention to allow the import of nuclear weapons, and plans of France and Poland to conduct exercises in the Baltic Sea to practice nuclear strikes against Russia.

"Russia has clearly and unequivocally stated its extremely negative attitude toward such preparations on the part of Europeans. These steps are accompanied by hostile anti-Russian rhetoric and are part of a general process of accelerated militarisation of Europe, openly directed against our country," he said.

–IANS

ksk/as

LATEST NEWS

The rage within: Miles Teller says his ‘Paper Tiger’ performance was consequence of losing home in wildfires

The rage within: Miles Teller says his ‘Paper Tiger’ performance was consequence of losing home in wildfires

India one of the greatest powers: Denmark PM Frederiksen

India one of the greatest powers: Denmark PM Frederiksen

Manav Suthar, Harsh Dubey and Gurnoor Brar get maiden call-up to India's squad for Afghanistan Test

Dubey, Suthar and Brar get maiden call-up to India's squad for Afghanistan Test (Ld)

Jonas Brothers to launch weekly podcast series

Jonas Brothers to launch weekly podcast series

‘Virat Kohli lauding our fitness means a lot to the hockey community,’ say Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh and Hardik Singh

‘Virat Kohli lauding our fitness means a lot to hockey community,’ say Harmanpreet, Manpreet and Hardik

PM Modi concludes Norway visit, highlights productive talks and important decisions

PM Modi concludes Norway visit, highlights productive talks and important decisions

Randeep Hooda opens up on letting go of control, trusting his co-actors

Randeep Hooda opens up on letting go of control, trusting his co-actors

If I can play for a larger purpose, I can perform beyond my abilities, says Virat Kohli

If I can play for a larger purpose, I can perform beyond my abilities: Kohli

Love word ‘Sambandh’, this is what people need today: Iceland's Frostadottir lauds PM Modi's remarks in Oslo

Love word ‘Sambandh’, this is what people need today: Iceland's Frostadottir lauds PM Modi's remarks in Oslo

‘I haven’t been good enough’, says Nicholas Pooran as he accepts criticism after Lusknow Super Giants’ flop show in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: I haven’t been good enough, says Pooran on criticism over LSG’s flop show this season