‘This is just the beginning’: LSG owner Goenka hails Prince Yadav after maiden India call-up

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka praised young fast bowler Prince Yadav after the pacer earned his maiden India call-up for the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced squads for the one-off Test and three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, both scheduled to be played in India next month. Prince was rewarded for an impressive IPL 2026 campaign in which he emerged as one of Lucknow’s standout performers with 16 wickets.

The right-arm pacer caught attention throughout the season with his pace, control, and ability to deliver under pressure, becoming a key figure in LSG’s bowling attack despite the franchise enduring an inconsistent campaign overall.

Soon after the announcement, Goenka congratulated the youngster as he shared a picture with him on X and wrote, “Delighted to see Prince Yadav earn his maiden ODI call-up for India. His rise this IPL season has been a joy to witness. He has the heart, the hunger, and the fearlessness to take on the best. This is just the beginning. Congratulations, Prince. I’m proud of you, and so is LSG. Make India proud.”

India will host Afghanistan for a one-off Test beginning June 6 before the ODI series starts on June 14 and runs until June 20. Shubman Gill will continue to lead the side in both formats, while KL Rahul will serve as vice-captain in the Test squad in place of Rishabh Pant. On the ODI side, Shreyas Iyer has been appointed deputy to Gill.

In the ODI squad, experienced batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return to the top order, while Ishan Kishan has been included as the second wicketkeeper. India’s pace attack for the three games will feature Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, and Gurnoor Brar, with Kuldeep Yadav set to lead the spin department.

The Test squad also features fresh faces, including Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, and Harsh Dubey, while senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been rested for the longer format fixture.

--IANS

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