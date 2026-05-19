PM Modi invites Danish pension funds to increase their investments in India

Oslo, May 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a meeting with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen in Oslo, during which he invited Danish pension funds to increase their investments in India.

“Had a fruitful meeting with Mette Frederiksen in Oslo. The friendship between India and Denmark has made remarkable progress in recent years. Cooperation has expanded within sectors such as water resources, clean energy, shipping, and food processing. The coming years could bring similar collaboration within fintech, industry, defence, innovation, and more. I also invited Danish pension funds to increase their investments in India,” PM Modi wrote on X following the meeting held on the sidelines of the 3rd India-Nordic Summit.

“We are both very convinced that the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the EU will have great significance for our economies,” PM Modi noted.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two leaders reviewed bilateral cooperation and expressed satisfaction at the progress achieved in the joint agenda.

“Both leaders welcomed the advances made in the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership, which prioritises collaboration in the field of environment and climate change and pooling of efforts to aid green transition in both countries,” the MEA stated.

PM Modi also conveyed India’s readiness to welcome Danish technologies for green solutions in the rapidly developing Indian economy, it added.

“In the field of water, the leaders noted the successful collaboration between India and Denmark to establish the Smart Laboratory on Clean Rivers (SLCR) in Varanasi, which is a unique tripartite initiative taken by the Government of India, Indian Institute of Technology – Banaras Hindu University and the Government of Denmark. The leaders discussed a mobility partnership,” highlighted the MEA.

The leaders also decided to further strengthen collaboration in new and emerging technologies, communications, advanced research, start-ups and academic exchanges.

They discussed cooperation in the areas of defence and AI. The Prime Minister invited Danish companies to set up a presence in GIFT City (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City), Gujarat.

–IANS

ksk/as