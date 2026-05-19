May 19, 2026 7:33 PM हिंदी

India and Nordic nations will work together to strengthen rules-based global order: PM Modi

India and Nordic nations will work together to strengthen rules-based global order: PM Modi

Oslo, May 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that India and Nordic nations will continue to work together to strengthen rules-based global order amid the current global tensions.

Addressing a joint press meet with leaders of Nordic nations following the third India-Nordic Summit in Oslo on Tuesday, PM Modi stated that India and Nordic countries agreed that reform of multilateral institutions is necessary.

"In this era of global tensions and conflict, India and the Nordic countries will continue to work together to strengthen a rules-based global order. Whether it is Ukraine or West Asia, we will continue to support the earliest resolution of conflicts and efforts towards peace. We agree that reform of multilateral institutions is both necessary and urgent. We have clear and united stand on terrorism - no compromise, no double standards," he said.

PM Modi stated that India and Nordic countries are natural partners due to their shared commitment to democracy, multilateralism and rule of law. He noted that investment funds from Nordic countries are becoming key partners in India's rapid growth.

"I am delighted to have participated in the 3rd India-Nordic Summit today. First of all, I express heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister of Norway for hosting this Summit. I welcome all Nordic leaders here. Our shared commitment to democracy, rule of law and multilateralism make us natural partners. Our shared priorities in technology and sustainability create abundant opportunities for collaboration. In light of this, we established this format eight years ago to accelerate and strengthen our relations with the Nordic nations. In the past few years, we have made special progress in our relations."

"In 10 years, our bilateral trade has increased almost four-times. Investment funds from Nordic countries are also becoming key partners in India's rapid growth. In the last decade, investment from Nordic countries into India has increased by almost 200 per cent. The rapidly growing trade and investment have not only contributed to India's growth story, but have also played a very positive role in the economies of the Nordic countries and created thousands of new jobs," he added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and leaders of Nordic countries participated in the third India-Nordic Summit in Oslo, with discussions focussed on several aspects, including sustainability, innovation, clean energy, emerging technologies and strengthening cooperation for a peaceful and prosperous future.

"Participated in the 3rd India-Nordic Summit in Oslo, which reflected the growing depth and dynamism of India’s partnership with the Nordic region. Our discussions focused on several aspects, including sustainability, innovation, clean energy, emerging technologies and strengthening cooperation for a peaceful and prosperous future," PM Modi posted on X.

"India and the Nordic countries are united by shared democratic values, trust and a common commitment towards human-centric development," he added.

--IANS

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